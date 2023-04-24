Gabe Harmon went 3 for 4, rapping a home run and driving in three runs, as Cape Elizabeth opened an early lead and held off York for a 6-4 baseball victory on Monday in York.

The Capers, who improve to 2-0, built a 6-1 lead and held off a late rally by the Wildcats (2-1).

Jameson Bryant added a pair of hits and scored a run for Cape Elizabeth. Curtis Sullivan threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out three and walking two. Harmon picked up the save.

Brody Gullison went 2 for 3 with a solo homer for York, which scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but could not come all the way back.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 8, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Ethan Lord threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight as the Raiders (1-2) beat the Patriots (0-3) at Fryeburg.

Alex Allain had three hits and scored three runs for Fryeburg Academy, Edgar Real, Michael Melia and Alexis Castillo added two hit apiece, with Real and Melia each driving in two runs.

SOFTBALL

YORK 16, CAPE ELIZABETH 3: Maddie Fitzgerald had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs as the Wildcats (1-0) topped the Capers (0-1) in five innings at York.

Maddy Raymond drove in two for York, while Nya Avery and Emily Estes each had RBI singles.

McKayla Kortes fanned 12 batters for the Wildcats.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 13, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 9: Brady Demers powered the offense with five goals as the Red Riots (2-1) in a win over the Panthers (1-1) at South Portland.

Beck Mehlhorn had three goals, Tobey Lappin added two goals and two assists, and Luc Mehlhorn chipped in with a pair of goals.

James Brogan-Provencher led NYA with three goals and an assist.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

BIDDEFORD 17, NOBLE 5: Cece Keller had seven goals and three assists to fuel the Tigers (4-0) past the Knights (1-3) at North Berwick.

Kylie Parent added four goals for Biddeford, Abby Bouffard chipped in with three goals and two assists, while Devin Johnson, Danielle Emerson, Sarah Labbe and Anna Johnson scored goals.

Jenna Baxter had four goals for Noble, while Ashley Merchant added two.

YARMOUTH 14, MASSABESIC 1: Grace Keaney and Aine Powers recorded four goals apiece as the Clippers (2-0) beat the Mustangs (0-3) at Yarmouth.

Brooke Boone added three goals, Neena Panozzo scored two and Bryn Cain had one.

Mackenzie Nason scored for Massabesic.

