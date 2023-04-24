DALLAS — Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski skated Monday with some teammates in another step before he can return to the playoffs from concussion protocol.

However it was still uncertain when he might be able to play again.

Coach Pete DeBoer said it was “a great sign” to see Pavelski skating in a light workout with scratched and inactive Stars players, but that he’s still not available to play. Pavelski got hurt one week earlier when he banged his head hard on the ice after a crushing blow from Minnesota defender Matt Dumba in the opener of the best-of-seven series that is now tied at 2-2.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Dallas.

“He’s not available yet, but the fact that he’s taking this step, this is the first time back with a group of guys on the ice, that’s important,” DeBoer said.

“There’s all kinds of steps you have to take and see how you react. … The first one’s light exercise and then a little heavier and then people around you and then contact. So he’s doing all the right things.”

The 38-year-old Pavelski, whose 64 playoff goals are the most among U.S.-born players, didn’t travel with the team to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4. But he skated on his own while back at home and called DeBoer while the team was in Minnesota.

“We conversed between games,” DeBoer said. “He’s involved, he’s watching the games.”

FLYERS: Defenseman Justin Braun has decided to retire at age 36 after 13 NHL seasons.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Braun’s retirement a week and a half after he played in Philadelphia’s season finale.

Braun skated in 961 regular-season and playoff games with the San Jose Sharks, Flyers and New York Rangers. He was a key player for the Sharks when they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, playing in all 24 games of their run and averaging more than 21 minutes of ice time.

Braun also helped the Rangers make the Eastern Conference final last year after they acquired him at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. He returned to the Flyers on a one-year deal, serving as mentor to many of the team’s younger players.

The Minnesota native was a seventh-round pick of San Jose’s in 2007. He made his NHL debut in 2010 and finished with 199 career points during the regular season and 16 more in the playoffs.

