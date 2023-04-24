Portland will reevaluate its decision to order a Puerto Rican restaurant to remove a pair of antique doors from its Old Port entrance.

The city had told the owners of Papi that the doors they installed at 18 Exchange Street did not comply with historic district standards, and were installed without the proper approval.

City Councilors learned Monday that staff will be reconsidering the decision and the doors can stay put in the meantime, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said.

The news comes after the Press Herald reported Papi was ordered to remove the doors.

Evan Schueckler, the city’s historic preservation program manager, said the doors didn’t meet the standards for alterations in a historic district and that the change would have also required approval from his office. Papi is located in the Waterfront (Old Port) Historic District, one of 12 historic districts in the city.

Papi co-founder LyAnna Sanabria said last week that the restaurant brought the doors in from Old San Juan and they were meant to reflect the culture and vibe of the restaurant. She said the issue with the city was a miscommunication, and that the restaurant is planning to switch them out.

Some city councilors on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the decision on social media.

“Having Papi remove their door because it doesn’t reflect the history of Exchange Street is to further push a colonial narrative that dictates whose history is important,” said City Councilor Victoria Pelletier in an Instagram post. “It’s wild that we continue to hold businesses to these ridiculous and oppressive design standards without consideration of cultural significance.”

Councilor Andrew Zarro also posted about the decision on Instagram, saying the situation is an example of city policies that need updating.

“While it may seem counter, historic preservation needs modernization not just for aesthetics or cultural heritage, but for measurable reasons like our Electrify Everything program,” Zarro wrote. He said historic preservation can restrict the installation of heat pumps and solar panels because of the visual impact from the street.

“That is bureaucratic, antiquated and counterproductive to our stated goals,” Zarro wrote. “We can have beautifully preserved buildings with culturally diverse businesses all while we incentivize beneficial electrification.”

This story will be updated.

