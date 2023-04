The Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army will hold its 29th annual fabric fair May 12-13 in Yarmouth.

Proceeds from the fabric fair will benefit Salvation Army programs and services, and donations of fabric, yarn and craft supplies are needed.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 and from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 13 at the Amvets Hall, 148 North Road, Yarmouth.

