COLLEGES

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders saw a number of players stampede to the transfer portal, including a holdover wide receiver who was the standout in Colorado’s sold-out spring game over the weekend.

Wideout Montana Lemonious-Craig turned in an impressive performance Saturday at Folsom Field for the Buffaloes, which was highlighted by his 98-yard touchdown catch. A day later, Lemonious-Craig was among a dozen players departing the program that Coach Prime was brought in to rebuild on the heels of a 1-11 season.

Since his arrival, Sanders has been overhauling the Buffaloes roster through the portal. He pledged to keep looking, too. He adamantly talked Saturday about players who elected to depart right before the spring game and players who may leave in the aftermath of spring practice.

“I didn’t kick them out. They walked out,” Sanders said. “Anytime someone quits a few days before the spring game, that should tell you a lot. God bless them, though.”

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Defending champion Ons Jabeur pulled out of the Madrid Open on Monday because of an injured left calf, hampering her preparation for the French Open next month.

The No. 4-ranked Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, stopped playing against No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Saturday while trailing 3-0 in the first set of their semifinal at the clay-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany. Main draw action at the Madrid Open starts on Tuesday.

CYCLING

POGACAR RECOVERING: Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said he was lucky to escape from his weekend crash with only a broken left wrist, an injury that should not derail his Tour preparations.

A day after his team said he underwent surgery in Belgium, Pogacar tried to focus on the bright side on Monday in a message on his social media, considering the “crazy crash that happened.” The accident on Sunday during the Liège–Bastogne–Liège, cycling’s oldest classic, was not captured on TV, but Pogacar’s team principal at UAE Team Emirates said it happened at very high speed.

Mauro Gianetti said Pogacar hit the road after Mikkel Honoré had a double puncture just in front of him.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: A day after the humiliating 6-1 loss at Newcastle, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy announced on Monday the departure of interim coach Cristian Stellini and the appointment of another temporary fix in Ryan Mason.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable,” Levy said in a statement. “It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.”

Tottenham fans wanted decisive action in the immediate aftermath of the Newcastle game, a result that inflicted a major blow to the club’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Four contenders are competing to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, FIFA confirmed on Monday, days after the joint United States-Mexico bid entered the race.

Brazil, South Africa and the European project teaming Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands were previously announced as intended candidates trying to win a vote scheduled for May next year. All four projects come from countries “with a strong football tradition,” FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said in a statement.

