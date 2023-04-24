‘Return of the Jedi’

Noon, 3:30, 7 and 10 p.m. Friday. Apple Cinemas, 779 Portland Road, Saco, $12, $14. applecinemas.com

The third film of the original Star Wars trilogy celebrates its 40th anniversary with a return to the big screen in Saco. “The Return of the Jedi,” released in 1983, was an intergalactic smash hit and remains timeless with a defrosted Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and demon-turned-daddy Darth Vader. And let’s not forget those adorable and fierce Ewoks and beloved Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2. This is one of those films that never gets old, and here’s a rare chance to see it as it was intended to be seen – in a cinema with a huge thing of popcorn. Fly casual and may the force be with you.

Maine Comic & Toy Con

Friday through Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $10 to $125. crossarenaportland.com

If you love anime, horror films, comic books, video games and pop culture, this weekend is a golden opportunity to proudly geek out. Maine Comic & Toy Con is a three-day convention packed with celebrity guests like Ryan Hurst (“The Walking Dead,” “Bosch”) and Phillip Glaser (“An American Tail”). There will be tons of cosplay, costume contests, video games, photo ops, guest panels and goodies for sale, like toys, art and comic books. Cross Insurance Arena will be transformed into nerd central and every minute will be glorious.

Welcome to Night Vale: The Haunting of Night Vale

8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30, $35 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Fans of the sci-fi podcast Welcome to Night Vale take note: There’s a live version happening in Portland. The show stars podcast regulars Cecil Baldwin and Symphony Sanders, and you’ll hear original music by Disparition. Could a house that is still under construction be haunted? The story, which is a live show exclusive, centers around that question, because there sure are a lot of crazy things happening, and ghosts are lurking on the site. Be prepared to be brought into the story as you visit the mysterious town of Night Vale.

Old House Emporium

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Riverton Community Center, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 12 and under free with adult. 207tix.com

Greater Portland Landmarks presents the Old House Emporium, which celebrates historic preservation, craftsmanship, traditional construction and sustainable practices in Maine and throughout New England. Lovers of old houses, whether or not you own one, will appreciate the exhibitors and vendors, and you can also check out workshops on things like caring for old books and photos, plaster repair, and rewiring old lamps. Grab lunch from The Pink Waffle, Totally Awesome Vegan Food Truck or The Greeks of Peaks.