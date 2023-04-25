community meals

SATURDAY

Baked bean and pasta supper, including two kinds of beans, macaroni and cheese, American chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, rolls, desserts and beverages. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mildred L.Day School Gymnasium, 600 Limerick Road, Arundel. $8, children 5 and younger eat free. Historical displays will be shown and our annual spring raffle calendar will be available. This is to benefit the Arundel Historical Society. Contact: 283-9699.

Baked bean and American chop suey supper, including two types of home-baked beans, American chop suey, hot dogs, rolls, and coleslaw, and homemade pie. 4:30 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. Adults $10, ages 11 and younger $5. Exact change required. There will be limited seating outdoors, weather permitting. Contact is Carol at 710-7060.

