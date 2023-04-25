Supporters and opponents of a ban on flavored tobacco products are descending on the statehouse on Tuesday rally support, lobby lawmakers and testify during a public hearing.

Two similar bills, including one sponsored by state Sen. Jill Duson, D-Portland, would ban flavored tobacco products, including mint, fruit, chocolate, vanilla, honey. The federal government currently bans flavors, except for menthol, in combustible cigarettes, but allows them in vaping products. Some cities and towns have passed local measures to ban sales of flavored vaping tobacco, including Portland, South Portland, Brunswick, Bangor, Bar Harbor and Rockland.

Democratic leaders are supporting the bills, although the Mills administration has not yet taken a public position.

Bill supporters say the flavors are added to the products to attract teens and get them hooked on nicotine, even though the vaping products are illegal for those under 21 to purchase. Opponents say the proposed ban would simply drive people out of state to buy flavored tobacco, which they argue should be available to adults who turn to vaping as a way to quit smoking.

Kaden Schneider, a Brunswick High School junior, released a written statement through the American Cancer Society supporting the ban. Her testimony is expected to be among those delivered Tuesday afternoon during a public hearing before the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee.

“The tobacco industry is targeting my friends and classmates, and one of the reasons so many of them are getting hooked is because of the appeal of fruity and candy type flavors,” Schneider said. “From what I see, most kids vape or smoke because they think it’s cool and most wouldn’t be using if it didn’t taste good. When they start using, many of them have trouble stopping, just like the tobacco industry intended.”

But Nick Murray, director of policy for the Maine Policy Institute, a right-leaning think tank, submitted written testimony arguing that “a ban on flavored tobacco products will do very little to affect overall demand for these products or use rates in Maine. It will simply redirect sales outside the state, strip freedom of choice from consenting adults and result in a flourishing black market for these products.”

