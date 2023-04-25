Farmers markets in Yarmouth, Falmouth and Cumberland are gearing up for their summer seasons with scheduled openings in May.

The Yarmouth Farmers Market, held at the Bickford Pavilion at 1 Railroad Square, will open Thursday, May 4, with 15 seasonal vendors and a number of weekly guest vendors, according to manager Amy Sinclair.

“We try to have at least three guest vendors every week, so that even for our regular customers, there’s something fresh to experience every week,” Sinclair said.

In addition to food vendors at the pavilion, food trucks and carts will park out front on a rotating basis each market day. Vendors will include Greeks from Peaks, Uncle Sean’s Fish and Chips, Eat It and Beet It, and Magno Terra. Snöbirds Shave Ice and Zephyr Ice will split the season.

Because it’s an afternoon market, open from 3-6 p.m. each Thursday through October, much of the produce sold in the stalls will be picked that morning, Sinclair said.

The market, in partnership with the 317 Main Community Music Center in town, will also provide live music each Thursday from 4-5 p.m.

“I look forward to the energy that the market brings to Main Street,” Sinclair said. “It becomes this fun little circus that happens on Thursday afternoons.”

The Yarmouth market serves as an important community event, she said, while also supporting local farmers.

“Farming is an important part of the economy in Maine, and it’s also a part of the lifestyle and the heritage that Mainers appreciate,” Sinclair said. “The only way we can keep that heritage going is by supporting the farmers growing the food.”

Vouchers of $25 are available for those experiencing food insecurity and can be used at any market stall, she said. The vouchers can be picked up at The Yarmouth Food Pantry, Yarmouth Community Services, or at the information booth at the market.

The Cumberland Farmers Market, located at 290 Tuttle Road, will open for its summer season May 20 and will run from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. each Saturday. Falmouth Farmers Market at 22 Hat Trick Drive opens May 24 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday. Both will run through October.

Both markets will host new vendors this year, as well as vendors who have been coming to the markets for more than 20 years, according to their marketing director, Don Gaile.

Gaile is looking forward to seeing friendly faces and making new connections this year.

“The most wonderful thing is really getting to meet the people who are growing your vegetables, or making your bags, or baking your cookies,” Gaile said. “I think that’s a really unique experience you can’t get anywhere else.”

