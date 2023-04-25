BRUNSWICK — High school girls lacrosse teams across he Midcoast opened the season with strong turnouts and big aspirations for postseason runs.

Here’s a look at some of the Midcoast teams:

With nearly 50 girls trying out this year, the Dragons team continues to grow.

“Last year we finished with a 7-8 record, and although at a glance that may not look like an ideal season, we went farther than this program had in nearly 10 years. I had never been prouder with that team than I was with last season,” said third-year coach Emaleigh Aschbrenner, who is assisted by Edgar Hatrick, Andre Duchette and Angelica Boyle. “We were thrilled with our 2022 season and excited for this next one. This is going to be another fantastic season as I believe many of the teams in our class are very experienced and have great shots at taking it all the way.”

Brunswick returns a veteran roster that is primarily comprised of upperclassmen. The Dragons return all but five players on a squad that reached the Class B semifinals.

Some of the returning players include seniors Kelsie Carlton (midfield), Elly Burnham (defense) and Ella Gustafson (defense), as well as several juniors Maddi Barnhorst (goalie), Alexa Scott (midfield), Elizabeth Putnam and Cecelia Slocum at attack. Sophomore defender Mackenzie Beal will make an impact as well.

Freeport

The Falcons reached the Class C title game in 2021 and put together another solid season last year, falling in the state semifinals.

Returning for Freeport are seniors Kate Tracey (midfield), Skylar Macdonald (defense and attack) and goalie Piper Williams. Williams is a three-year starter who also helped lead the Falcons field hockey team to the state final last fall.

Sophomore midfielders Lana Dirusso and Mia Levesque also return to the Falcons, who finished 10-4 last year.

Junior Sophie Yilmaz (defense) and freshman Reed Prosaic (midfield) are newcomers looking to make an impact.

“Hopefully, we’ll be competitive this year. Piper in goal will be comforting since this is her third year starting goalie,” said Freeport coach Marcia Wood.

Morse

The Shipbuilders have a strong core of returners and a promising nucleus of young players to compete once again this spring.

Morse finished 7-7 last season, including a win over St. Dominic in the first round of the Class C tournament. Morse fell to Freeport in the quarterfinals.

A pair of seniors return in Taylor Mario (defense) and Margaret Hibi (defense). Junior trio-captains Lily Wright (defense), Olive Beeton (attack) and Lillian Pomerleau (attack) also are back. Junior Hollis James (attack) and sophomores Evan Jobs (defense), Micah Wolf (attack/midfield) and Zoe Avery (midfield) should make an impact as well.

Newcomers include the following: juniors Elizabeth Bingham (attack), Grace Chubbuck (attack), Haley Kirkpatrick (goalie), Edie McKay (defense), Nadia Panetski (midfield) and Sophie Wood (defense); sophomores Ophelia Hibl (attack/midfield), Sophie Prager (attack), Helen Robicheaw (defense) and Riley Walters (midfield).

“This is a young group, eager to get better and to be competitive. (We’re) Hoping to build the team into a strong competitive group this season on a path toward a bright and strong future,” said co-coach Linda Levesque, who is entering her 33rd season on the sidelines.

Jess Avery is the team’s other coach.

Mt. Ararat

Former Brunswick girls lacrosse coach Brittany Vogt takes over the Eagles and has a good core of young players looking to take that next step.

Mt. Ararat finished the 2022 season as the No. 5 seed in the Class B state tournament and received a bye in the first round, before falling to fourth-seeded York in the quarterfinals.

Seniors Mallory Stuart (midfield) and Grace Phillips (attack), as well as juniors Audrey Marchidon (defense) and Calista Kenney (defense), will provide leadership. Sophomores Salin Bachor (goalie), Avery Beal (defense), Islah Godo (midfield) and Evelyn Goudreau (attack) will play big roles as well.

“We’re a very young team with some strong players,” Coach Vogt said. “(We’re) working on building a positive team dynamic in this new season for the Eagles.”