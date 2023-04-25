PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds is sticking with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The veteran outfielder has agreed to an eight-year deal worth $106.75 million, three people with knowledge of the agreement told the Associated Press. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official pending a physical.

The contract is the richest in the history of the Pittsburgh Pirates and gives the club another cornerstone to build around as it tries to emerge from four straight last-place finishes in the NL Central.

The 28-year-old was an All-Star in 2021 and is hitting .294 with five home runs and 18 RBI this season. The team is off to a surprising 16-7 start heading into a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday night.

The deal comes less than five months after Reynolds requested a trade.

Pittsburgh GM Ben Cherington insisted the team was willing to do what it takes to keep Reynolds in the fold, and both sides made progress toward an agreement in recent weeks.

The new deal includes a $2 million signing bonus, a club option for 2031 and a limited six-team no-trade clause.

RAYS: The major-league leading Tampa Bay Rays reinstated center fielder Jose Siri from the 10-day injured list and optioned promising right-hander Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham.

Siri has been out with a strained right hamstring, which happened April 7 when he was running down a fly ball. Before getting hurt, he was hitting .318 with two homers and eight RBI in six games.

Bradley, 22, won his third consecutive start on Monday. Since making his major league debut on April, 12, he has a 3.52 ERA with 23 strikeouts and two walks over 15 1/3 innings. Bradley has been pitching every sixth day, so the move could help him shift into the normal five-day rotation cycle.

Tampa Bay also selected reliever Heath Hembree and optioned infielder-outfielder Vidal Bruján to Durham. Right-hander Hector Perez cleared waivers and accepted his outright assignment to Durham.

RANGERS: Clint Frazier has been released from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

The 28-year-old hit .250 (13 for 52) with one homer and four RBI in 15 games for Triple-A Round Rock.

Frazier, a first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2013, batted .216 in 19 games for the Chicago Cubs last season before being designated for assignment on June 10. He spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Iowa, batting .190 in 66 games.

He played for the New York Yankees from 2017-21.