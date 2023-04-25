Carolina Panthers Coach Frank Reich says he and General Manager Scott Fitterer have agreed on which quarterback the team will select with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

But Reich says the team won’t announce who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins.

The Panthers are choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson in an effort to upgrade a quarterback position that has been in transition for the last five seasons.

Fitterer said last week he had waited to ask Reich who he preferred at No. 1 so that nothing would cloud either decision-maker’s judgement. But on Monday Fitterer finally walked into Reich’s office and popped the question on who he prefers – and both agreed on the same QB.

“It was kind of like a proposal – and I said yes,” Reich joked Tuesday. “But there is consensus and we are excited.”

Young remains the overwhelming favorite to be the first Panthers QB selected No. 1 overall since Cam Newton in 2011, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, although Levis has moved ahead of Stroud.

This is a hugely important pick for Carolina, which has not been to the playoffs since 2017 largely because of inconsistency at the QB position.

Reich praised Fitterer and the scouts for keeping an open mind through the entire process.

“We all went into the thing with ideas and inclinations, but there are ebbs and flows during the process,” Reich said. “Is there any change of mind? I wouldn’t say there is any drastic change of mind, but there are ebbs and flows on how much you like a guy. And that is why you have to resist the temptation to make your mind up too early.

“The coaches and the scouting staff did a good job of not falling into that trap and just take it for what it is, take it day by day, watch tape and go through the process.”

JETS: General Manager Joe Douglas kicked off the New York Jets’ pre-draft news conference by having a young fan answer the first few questions from reporters.

Kyle Stickles, a Make-A-Wish recipient from Ghent, New York, was sitting between Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan when he was asked who the 15th overall pick by his favorite team should be.

“I mean, we definitely don’t need a quarterback,” a smiling Stickles said.

You’ve got that right, kid.

The Jets agreed on a deal Monday to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, a franchise-altering move that brings the four-time NFL MVP to a team that has the league’s longest postseason drought at 12 years.

Douglas called it an “honor” to have a player of Rodgers’ caliber to want to play for the franchise and credited the culture coach Robert Saleh has cultivated during his two-plus seasons with the team.

Negotiations went on for several weeks between Douglas and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst before the sides agreed on terms.

BEARS: While raving about Jalen Carter’s talent, Chicago Bears Assistant General Mmanager Ian Cunningham revealed little when it comes to whether the team would feel comfortable taking a chance in the draft on the Georgia defensive tackle.

“I think the more time you spend around him, the more you realize he’s a good player, but you get to know him more as a person,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said there’s “no denying” Carter’s talent, but will make “the best decision for us and our organization.”

The Bears come in with the No. 9 overall pick and no shortage of weaknesses to address after finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record in their first season under General Manager Ryan Poles and Coach Matt Eberflus.

They could use another blocker to protect quarterback Justin Fields. They have a glaring need for an edge rusher after registering a league-low 20 sacks as well as a disruptive force on the interior of their defensive line.

Carter was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick when the Bears owned it. They traded down eight spots with the quarterback-needing Carolina Panthers for star receiver DJ Moore and a haul of draft picks.

