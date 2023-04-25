ROCHESTER, N.H. – R. Leo D’Alfonso was born in Portland, Nov. 26, 1928, the son of Filippo (Lettomanopello, Province of Pescara, Italy) and Maria (Mancini) D’Alfonso. He became a ward of the state at 7 years old. He went to several foster homes before coming to York to be fostered by Mr. and Mrs. Ben Dagan of Hillcrest Farms on Route 91.

﻿He graduated from York High School in 1947. After graduation he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and then transitioned into the Air Force, serving a total of 28 years. He served in England in support of the Berlin Airlift in 1948, where he met and married Beatrice Postill (1950).

﻿Nineteen years of his military career was served overseas with three tours in England (1948 – 52, 1955 – 59 and 1969 – 73), one tour in France (1962 – 1966) and in Vietnam (1967- 68). He was awarded the Bronze Star in Vietnam. He also served at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX (Basic and 1959 – 62); F.E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, WY; Rome AFB NY; Olmstead AFB PA; Tinker AFB OK; South River Depot SD; New Boston Tracking Station NH; Herbert Field FL; and retired from McChord AFB WA in 1974.

﻿After retiring from the Air Force he returned to York, Maine where he worked at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital, York school department, York school bus driver, Bar Manager at the VFW Post 6977 and owned his own Landscaping business.

He is a lifetime member of the VFW. He served as the Commander, Post Adjutant, Service Officer and National Aide-de-Camp (1984-85). He was grand marshal for the York Memorial Day parade in 2003. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 56.

﻿He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beatrice, brothers, Alex and Elly, and sisters Mary and Adeline D’Alfonso; son Anthony and daughter Marie.

﻿He is survived by his son Damian D’Alfonso, daughter Catherine Hatch, and son-in-law Jeff Hatch. He has five grandchildren, Christopher, Brian, Shannon, Erika and David; and five great grandchildren, Caitlin, Talyn, Bradyn, Leah and Gwen. His precious cat, Bobby, will surly miss him.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 in the First Parish Cemetery, 180 York St., York, Maine.

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.

