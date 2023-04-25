Sewall, Elmer M. “Luke” 104, of Greenland, NH, April 20. Remembrance, April 28, 3 p.m., J.Verne Wood Funeral Home, Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth, NH.
Sewall, Elmer M. “Luke” 104, of Greenland, NH, April 20. Remembrance, April 28, 3 p.m., J.Verne Wood Funeral Home, Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth, NH.
