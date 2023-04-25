YARMOUTH – Eugene Yeaton, 86, of Yarmouth, passed away March 14, 2023. He was born in Portland on Jan. 31, 1937, a son of Russell and Eunice Yeaton.

He grew up in Portland and attended Portland High School. From there he bravely defended our country while serving twenty plus years in the United States Air Force, receiving many decorations, medais and badges of honor. He was later employed by Hannaford for over twenty plus years.

Eugene enjoyed travelling throughout the state, photography, and playing the harmonica and guitar. He loved hearing stories of his great nephews with their accomplishments in athletics throughout the years.

Eugene was predeceased by his brother Russell Yeaton Jr., and sister Carolyne Locke Yeaton.

Eugene is survived by his nephew, Danny Yeaton and his wife Karen of Windham; and several great nephews.

A private celebration of Eugene’s life will be held at a later date.

﻿ln lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

