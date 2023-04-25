WINNABOW, N.C./ PORTLAND, Maine – Kathy Paquette, originally of Portland, Maine, and currently of Winnabow, NC, was born Dec. 22, 1953 and passed away on April 12, 2023 after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 41 years, Carl Paquette; her mother Theresa Colucci; her son Michael Paquette, his wife Lisa and her daughter Katie Waldbaum and his daughter Elizabeth Watts, her husband Michael and their son Colin; her daughter Michele Nolan and her husband Matthew Underwood and his daughter Hailey Laws and her family; her daughter Lisa Paquette and her wife Alison Greenlie; her two brothers Thomas and Stephen Colucci and their families; and numerous other family members.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held in late spring in Portland.

A complete obituary can be found at AndrewsMortuary.com/obits

In lieu of flowers, if you so wish, contributions to a scholarship fund in her memory can be made to:

Portland Elks Lodge #188

1945 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04102

(in memo section: Kathryn Paquette Memorial

Scholarship)