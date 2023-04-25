WINNABOW, N.C./ PORTLAND, Maine – Kathy Paquette, originally of Portland, Maine, and currently of Winnabow, NC, was born Dec. 22, 1953 and passed away on April 12, 2023 after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 41 years, Carl Paquette; her mother Theresa Colucci; her son Michael Paquette, his wife Lisa and her daughter Katie Waldbaum and his daughter Elizabeth Watts, her husband Michael and their son Colin; her daughter Michele Nolan and her husband Matthew Underwood and his daughter Hailey Laws and her family; her daughter Lisa Paquette and her wife Alison Greenlie; her two brothers Thomas and Stephen Colucci and their families; and numerous other family members.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held in late spring in Portland.
A complete obituary can be found at AndrewsMortuary.com/obits
In lieu of flowers, if you so wish, contributions to a scholarship fund in her memory can be made to:
Portland Elks Lodge #188
1945 Congress St.
Portland, ME 04102
(in memo section: Kathryn Paquette Memorial
Scholarship)
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.