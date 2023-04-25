FALMOUTH – Our hearts swell with sadness as we say farewell to our cherished friend and Patron Saint of All Things Camera and Kindness, Kevin Fahrman, who departed suddenly at the age of 67.

A celebration of the life of Kevin Fahrman will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at the Portland Yacht Club, Route 88 in Falmouth. There will be a gathering at 2:00 p.m., speakers at 3:00 p.m., and reception from 4 to 5 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To View Kevin’s full obituary and memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

