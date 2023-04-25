GORHAM – Louise C. Siciliano was born on May 11, 1940 to Clyde and Elizabeth (Joyce) Fearon. She passed away on April 16, 2023 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

She was predeceased by her husband Arnold and by her brothers Darrell and Stanley and her sister Barbara.

She is survived by her sisters Marjorie Timberlake and Mary Woodbury; her daughters Veronica Stover and Elisa Geromin; her grandchildren Olivia and Arielle Geromin, Patrick and Victoria Parker, and Julianna Brown. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Connor and Daniel Parker and Jacob, Nathan and Lucas Brown. She leaves several nieces and nephews as well.

No services have been planned as was her wish.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous