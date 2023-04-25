BIDDEFORD – Maureen May Greenlaw, 72, passed away on April 16, 2023 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. She was born on Sept. 4, 1950 in Portland. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Sahara Club 57 Ashmont St., Portland.

