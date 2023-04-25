DALLAS, Texas – Wallace “Wally” Orville Stone, 86, died peacefully at his home in the comfort of his loving family on April 18, 2023. Wally was a beloved husband, father, “Pep” to his grandchildren, as well as a mentor and friend to many.

﻿Wally was born on Oct. 15, 1936 in Rumford, Maine. He was the second child of Earl and Bella Stone and grew up alongside his older brother, Earl and younger siblings Linda, Jim and Gerry. After graduating from Rumford High School, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard where he served honorably from 1954 to 1958. Upon completing his military service, Wally attended Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., where he achieved degree in accounting. Shortly thereafter, he began a 25+ year career in Business and Sales Leadership at IBM in Maine.

﻿In 1961, Wally married Jacqueline Dupuis Stone, and together they had four sons. They were married for 20 years until her passing in 1981. In 2008, Wally found love again with Mary Aspoas Watson Stone. They were married in 2011 until her passing in 2015.

﻿After 56 years on the east coast, Wally moved to Texas to be closer to his children and grandchildren and joined the family trade show and event business. Until February of this year, Wally drove into the office daily, working in finance alongside his close friend Wasim. Wally enjoyed sharing his experience, knowledge and stories with employees. He was a mentor to many and was admired tremendously by everyone.

Wally was an avid traveler, gardener, and community supporter. He found his greatest joy spending time with his children and grandchildren.

﻿Wally is survived by his sons Chris (Susan), Greg (Sandy), David (Jennifer) and Brian (Trish); his 13 grandchildren; as well as Shannon Watson and many friends.

﻿Wally will be remembered for his kindness, intelligence and his unwavering dedication and love for his family and community.

﻿Honoring Wally’s wishes, a private family service will be held this summer in Maine.

Rest in peace, Wally Stone. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved you.

﻿In lieu of flowers, the family requests the consideration of a donation to:

the Mary W. Stone and Wallace O. Stone Laboratory Fund for Leukemia Research under Dr. Robert Collins at U.T. Southwestern

c/o Southwestern Medical

Foundation

3963 Maple Ave.

Suite 100

Dallas, TX 75219 or:

a charity of your choice

