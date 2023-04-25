A walking series is being started by the Scarborough Public Library and Age-Friendly Scarborough, a town sub-committee aimed at making the community livable for residents of all ages.

“The idea for a walking series evolved from a few different places,” said Elsa Rowe, community engagement manager at the library. “First, a few years ago the library put together a map for walking purposes throughout the municipal campus as a way to highlight the ecofriendly initiatives that were happening in various buildings. They called it, The Green Trail.”

A kick-off event occurred on April 22. Further meet-up times will be posted at least a week in advance at scarboroughlibrary.org/walking. The page will include the date, time, and which loop is being planned. Registration for specific days is not required. Participants can show up and meet with the group in front of the library. Any community members that want to lead a group by meeting up with others at a specific date and time can reach out to Rowe.

Sign-ups began on April 22and are open through July 31. The walking series is intended for all ages. Booklets are available to keep track of walks and optional pedometers are available at the front desk.

The Green Trail is composed of two trails: a shorter one that loops around Wentworth School, and a longer one that goes around the park.

Cynthia DiBiase, seniors program director at Scarborough Community Services, held a walking groups for older adults to safely socialize during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Deanna McNamara, the library’s youth services manager, is currently running the library’s Spring Wellness Challenge, and wanted to start a staff walking group. Rowe explained that these factors came together into the creation of the walking series.

“I am particularly interested in the library as a third place and building community and friendships,” Rowe said. “This seemed like a good way to meet people, have some small conversations, and get in some exercise with Maine’s beautiful spring and summer. We all decided to do it as part of Age-Friendly Scarborough to be as inclusive as possible.”

Rowe explained that the walk is described as “any ambulatory method along a path, so using a walker, a wheelchair, a scooter, a stroller, or roller-skates all count.”

The library has a wheelchair and a walker available. Park benches are available along the route. Additionally, Rowe has recently applied for an AARP grant to buy more benches for the municipal campus.

“We’re hoping that people get a few things out of it: the excuse to go for a walk outside, a way to catch up with friends or make new ones, and we plan to have a few walks lead by a local physical therapist, a few story walks, and a few walks with discussion topics,” Rowe said. “Mostly it’s walking and chatting.

“Once participants have picked up their booklets, we encourage them to walk anywhere. We’re hoping it stays as a social activity, but any walking counts toward our goal. Anyone who participates at all for any amount of walking can join us at our 100 Days of Walking party on July 31.”

