A guide to breweries with tasting rooms in southern Maine
Search for spots with food, outdoor seating, non-beer beverage options and more.
With more than 100 breweries to choose from, Mainers who have a thirst for the occasional pint should count themselves pretty lucky.
Want to try a new IPA and play some cornhole? You can do that. Need a spot with food for the family and enough beer selections for a couple tasting flights? There are plenty of options. Taking Rover for a walk and hoping to treat yourself to a sour? Get the leash.
We’ve created a handy guide of breweries in Cumberland and York counties with tasting rooms and plenty of other amenities. Use the buttons to choose the options you’re looking for or try the drop-down menu to find a specific brewer. And if we missed one you think should go on the list, feel free to let us know in the comments below.
Allagash Brewing
Popular beers: White (wheat beer), Curieux (Belgian triple)
Amenities: Bite Into Maine food truck; coloring books for kids; heated, dog-friendly outdoor seating
What else: The brewery now offers an immersive tasting program called The Cellars. Small groups enjoy a curated tasting session that includes five pours. From Maine, With Love series is only available at brewery.
Austin Street Brewery
Where: 115 Fox St. and 1 Industrial Way, Portland; austinstreetbrewery.com
Popular beers: Patina pale ale, Neverender DIPA, Six Grain milk stout
Amenities: Indoor and outdoor seating, dogs allowed outdoors on Fox Street and both inside and out at Industrial Way space, kids welcome at both spots, chips and dip available, rotating food trucks on site
What else: Both locations are in brewery hubs, so you can visit others while you’re there. The Fox Street location hosts trivia on Monday nights, as well as special events like yoga classes, live music and comedy shows. Non-alcoholic options, including NA craft beers, available at both locations; wine and hard cider at Fox Street.
Banded Brewing Co.
Where: 82 Hanover St. Suite 6, Portland; 13-W Main St., Biddeford; bandedbrewing.com
Popular beers: Veridian IPA, Daikaiju DIPA, Jolly Woodsman coffee stout
Amenities: Dog-friendly outdoor seating at both locations, a full kitchen serving pub food in Biddeford, outside food permitted at the Portland tasting room
What else: The Portland location hosts special events like comedy and board game nights as well as live music.
Barreled Souls Brewing
Where: 743 Portland Road, Saco; barreledsouls.com
Popular beers: Superman Punch and Space Gose sours, Paper Planes IPA
Amenities: Indoor seating in the basement of an old house that’s been converted into a taproom, outdoor patio with cornhole boards
What else: You can purchase double barrel-aged maple syrup at the brewery.
Batson River Brewing & Distilling Tasting Room
Where: 12 Western Ave., Kennebunk; batsonriver.com
Popular beers: Cleaves Clove IPA, Guava IPA
Amenities: Eight beer taps at Kennebunk flagship, specialty cocktails, full menu of pub fare, dogs welcome on patio and deck
What else: There are also locations in Portland, Biddeford and Wells.
Battery Steele Brewing
Where: 1 Industrial Way #12, Portland; batterysteele.com
Popular beers: Flume DIPA
Amenities: Indoor taproom and outdoor patio, rotating food trucks on site
What else: Located in brewery hub making it easy to visit several spots. A second location with a kitchen and bar is in the works for Wells.
Belleflower Brewing Co.
Where: 66 Cove St., Portland; belleflowerbeer.com
Popular beers: Scrugsy IPA, Magpie pale ale
Amenities: Dog-friendly outdoor patio space with fire tables, food trucks most days during summer
What else: The brewery is home to an art gallery that features new artists every two months and hosts several makers markets throughout the year as well as pottery painting and floral arrangement workshops. Live music on Thursday evenings during summer.
Birchwood Brewing
Where: 19 Portland Road, Gray; birchwoodbrewing.com
Popular beers: Interurban IPA, Peanut Butter milk stout
Amenities: Indoor and outdoor seating, family-friendly, pub-style menu, no dogs allowed
What else: Hard seltzer in several flavors, including sugar-free options, is available, along with wine, hard cider, hard tea and gluten-reduced beer.
Bissell Brothers Brewing Co.
Where: 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland; bissellbrothers.com
Popular beers: Substance IPA, Swish DIPA
Amenities: Full kitchen with elevated pub food, patio, kid-friendly
What else: There’s a weekly running club, cornhole on Mondays and trivia on Tuesdays. Wine, hard cider, hard seltzer and soft drinks available.
Black Pug Brewing Co.
Where: 30 Bath Road, Brunswick; blackpugbeer.com
Popular beers: Flat Face Kölsch, THAI.P.A. (New England IPA)
Amenities: Outdoor patio, board games, rotating food trucks, dogs allowed outside
What else: Hard seltzer is available.
Blaze Brewing Company
Where: 28 Pearl St., Biddeford; blazebrewing.com
Popular beers: Bayview IPA, Blazing Love (blueberry cobbler sour)
Amenities: Wood-fired pizza, street tacos, dog-friendly patio
What else: Wine, liquor and cider is available. Play trivia on Monday. There’s a yoga class and beer collaboration with ToGather on the last Sunday of the month.
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co.
Where: 236 Main St., Yarmouth; brickyardhollow.com
Popular beers: Trestle IPA, Blueberry Delight IPA
Amenities: Kitchen with pub menu, dogs allowed outside, full bar
What else: Also locations in Portland, Freeport and Ogunquit. Brunswick tasting room is opening in May and a New Gloucester brewing operations locations with disc golf course is scheduled to open in June. Full menu in Ogunquit and Portland, pizza counter in Freeport, dogs allowed outside at all locations. Full bars in Portland and Ogunquit, wine in Freeport.
Bunker Brewing Co.
Where: 17 Westfield St., Portland; bunkerbrewingco.com
Popular beers: Machine Czech Pilz, Terrarium IPA
Amenities: Indoor and outdoor seating, kids with adults allowed, dogs OK outside and inside, rotating food trucks, chips and popcorn
What else: Events include live music and author readings.
Corner Point Brewing Co.
Where: 1 Sullivan St., Berwick; cornerpointbrewing.com
Popular beers: Straight Outta Berwick IPA, Amee’s Ale (golden ale)
Amenities: Outdoor seating, kids welcome, dogs OK outside, kitchen with pub menu
What else: Play trivia on Tuesdays, partake of game night on Wednesday and hear live music Friday. There’s also a blues jam on the first Saturday afternoon of the month, and beer and yoga on the first Sunday of the month.
Definitive Brewing Co.
Where: 35 Industrial Way Portland, tasting room at 318 Route 1, Kittery; definitivebrewing.com
Popular beers: Contee (Kolsch-style ale), Casual IPA
Amenities: Indoor and outdoor seating, dogs allowed, rotating food trucks
What else: Hard seltzer, snacks and juice boxes for kids, cornhole, board games, video games, trivia on Thursday, live music on Saturday.
Flight Deck Brewing
Where: 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick; flightdeckbrewing.com
Popular beers: Wings (New England IPA), Subhunter (Imperial IPA)
Amenities: Indoor and outdoor seating, kids and dogs welcome, wood-fired pizza
What else: Play trivia on Thursdays, hear live music Fridays and Saturdays during the summer, take an outdoor yoga class on Tuesdays.
Foulmouthed Brewing
Where: 15 Ocean St., South Portland; foulmouthedbrewing.com
Popular beers: Grawlix IPA, Fraktur (Kolsch)
Amenities: Dogs are welcome on the patio, kids everywhere, kitchen with full menu, full bar
What else: Play trivia on Mondays.
Foundation Brewing Co.
Where: 1 Industrial Way, Suite 5, Portland; foundationbrew.com
Popular beers: Epiphany Double IPA, Afterglow IPA
Amenities: Indoor and outdoor seating, kid-friendly, dogs allowed on patio, Detroit-style pizza and other snacks
What else: Play trivia on Thursday. The Foundation Stein Society Mug Club is launching soon.
Funky Bow Brewery & Beer Co.
Where: 21 Ledgewood Lane, Lyman; funkybowbeercompany.com
Popular beers: So Folkin’ Hoppy IPA, G-String Pale Ale
Amenities: Smash burger bar, wood-fired pizza, kids and off-leash dogs dogs welcome
What else: You can enjoy cornhole, hiking, disc golf and pickleball. There’s also a medical marijuana dispensary, and baked potato bar is coming soon. Live music happens frequently on the weekends during summertime.
Geary Brewing Co.
Where: 38 Evergreen Drive, Portland; gearybrewing.com
Popular beers: Original Pale Ale, Hampshire Special Ale
Amenities: Outdoor beer garden, rotating food trucks
What else: The brewery, incorporated in 1983, is New England’s first craft brewery since prohibition ended in 1933. Geary sponsors an annual golf tournament.
Gneiss Brewing Co.
Where: 94 Patterson Road, Limerick; gneissbeer.com
Popular beers: Weiss (Hefeweizen), Sonnenschein (Kolsch)
Amenities: Outdoor seating, fire pit, kid- and dog-friendly, covered “igloo” picnic tables
What else: You’ll sometimes find food pop-ups from SAO Catering.
Goodfire Brewing Co.
Where: 180 South Freeport Road, Freeport; 219 Anderson St., Suite 6, Portland; goodfirebrewing.com
Popular beers: Prime IPA, Waves IPA
Amenities: Full kitchen in Freeport, rotating food trucks in Portland, dogs welcome on patio, kid-friendly
What else: In Portland, play trivia on Thursday and bring in a vinyl record album to be played on Friday.
Gritty McDuff’s
Where: 198 South Freeport Road, Freeport, 396 Fore St., Portland; grittys.com
Popular beers: Pub Style pale ale, Black Fly stout
Amenities: Full kitchen and bar at both locations, kid-friendly, outdoor patio in Portland, deck and grassy area with picnic tables in Freeport, no dogs
What else: Live music happens regularly in Portland, and on Thursday you can play trivia in Freeport.
Hi-Fidelity Beer
Where: 200 Anderson St., Unit 6, Portland; hifidelitybeer.com
Popular beers: King of the Underground (red rye ale), Just Sound (ordinary bitter)
Amenities: Full liquor license, small food menu, dogs and kids welcome
What else: You can order made-to-order Bard coffee. Open mic night is on Mondays and board games available at all times. Specializes in low-ABV beers. Open later than other East Bayside breweries.
Island Dog Brewing
Where: 8 Western Ave., Kennebunkport; federaljacks.com/kbchome
Popular beers: Taint Town pale ale, Goat Island light ale
Amenities: Federal Jack’s restaurant, at the same site, has a full menu, is kid-friendly and has outdoor deck seating.
What else: Brewery tours available..
Liquid Riot Bottling Co.
Where: 250 Commercial St., Portland; liquidriot.com
Popular beers: Head Stash IPA, Nama (Japanese lager)
Amenities: Full bar, kombucha, elevated pub menu, kid-friendly, covered deck (no dogs allowed)
What else: The Old Port Run Club meets on Thursdays.
Lone Pine Brewing Co.
Where: 219 Anderson St., Portland, 48 Sanford Drive, Gorham; lonepinebrewery.com
Popular beers: Oh-J IPA, Brightside IPA
Amenities: Indoor and outdoor seating in both locations, dogs allowed outside at both locations, rotating food trucks
What else: Hard seltzers also available.
Lucky Pigeon
Where: 40 Main St ste 13-131, Biddeford; luckypigeonbrewing.com
Popular beers: Rock Dove IPA, Eclectus Blonde Ale
Amenities: Rotating schedule of food trucks, indoor seating, no dogs allowed, located on the historic Pepperell Mill campus
What else: Dedicated gluten-free brewing process making it friendly for beer fans with gluten sensitivities. Trivia and karaoke on alternating Thursdays.
Maine Beer Co.
Where: 525 Route 1, Freeport; mainebeercompany.com
Popular beers: Lunch IPA, Peeper pale ale, Dinner DIPA
Amenities: Charcuterie boards, wood-fired pizza, bar snacks, wine and soft drinks, kids with adults allowed, dogs allowed outside and in the indoor mezzanine area
What else: Monthly educational and community events like guided cheese pairings with local cheese makers.
Mast Landing Brewing Co.
Where: 920 Main St., Westbrook; 200 Lower Main St., Freeport mastlandingbrewing.com
Popular beers: Gunner’s Daughter (milk stout), DDH Tell Tale (double dry-hopped pale ale)
Amenities: Rotating food trucks at brewing location in Westbrook, Nighthawk Kitchen at Freeport location, bar snacks in South Portland, patio in Freeport and Westbrook
What else: Westbrook has trivia on Wednesdays and an open mic on Thursdays.
Moderation Brewing
Where: 103 Maine St., Brunswick; moderationbrewery.com
Popular beers: Blue (lemon blueberry milkshake IPA), Pink Brut IPA
Amenities: Dogs are allowed in the cafe seating and beer garden areas, accompanied kids everywhere, bring your own food or takeout, rotating food trucks in summer months
What else: You can play trivia on the second Tuesday of the month, and books and games are available all the time.
Newscapes Brewing
Where: 163 Washington Ave., Portland; newscapesbrewing.com
Popular beers: Munjoy Hill Double IPA, 740 Ale
Amenities: Outside patio, pizza, dogs allowed outside
What else: Occasional live music, nestled within walking distance to several other breweries.
Nonesuch River Brewing
Where: 201 Gorham Road, Scarborough; nonesuchriverbrewing.com
Popular beers: IPA 2.0, Irish Red (red ale)
Amenities: Outdoor deck, restaurant with full menu and full bar, kids welcome, no dogs allowed
What else: Yoga classes will be starting up soon on Sundays, and the brewery has hosted mystery dinners and play readings in the past. Ask for a free dessert on your birthday.
Odd By Nature Brewing
Where: 1400 Route 1, Cape Neddick; oddbynaturebrewing.com
Popular beers: Bandicoot (Kolsch), Mario’s Lesser Known 3rd Brother (pilsner)
Amenities: Outdoor beer garden, kids welcome, dogs allowed outside, food truck in warmer months, cocktails and wine available
What else: Play trivia on Thursdays beginning in mid-May and play arcade games and with an XBox anytime in the taproom.
Oxbow Brewing Co.
Where: 40 Washington Ave., Portland; oxbowbeer.com
Popular beers: Farmhouse Ale, Luppolo (Italian pilsner)
Amenities: Food available from adjacent Duckfat Frites Shack, kids welcome, dogs welcome in outdoor space
What else: Oxbow hosts DJ parties and live music as well as cheese tastings, yoga and other classes. There’s also an art gallery with rotating exhibits.
Rising Tide Brewing Co.
Where: 103 Fox St., Portland; risingtidebrewing.com
Popular beers: Maine Island Trail Ale, Zephyr IPA
Amenities: Patio, kid-friendly, dogs welcome, kitchen with pub fare, non-beer options include wine, cider, kombucha and soft drinks
What else: Play trivia on Mondays fall through spring, games on Wednesdays and join knitting night on Thursdays. Cornhole and board games are always available.
Root Wild Kombucha
Where: 135 Washington Ave., Portland; rootwildkombucha.com
Popular beers: Orange Juniper IPA, Grapefruit Kombucha
Amenities: Outdoor patio, rotating food trucks, kid-friendly, dogs allowed on patio
What else: You can play with games and cornhole anytime. Friday nights often feature live entertainment and events including comedy, music and speed-dating.
Sacred Profane Brewing
Where: 50 Washington St., Biddeford; sacredprofane.com
Popular beers: Pale Lager and Dark Lager
Amenities: Kitchen makes elevated pub food, outdoor seating where dogs are allowed, kid-friendly
What else: Frequent live music and other events including dinners, community makers markets and local oyster pop-ups.
Sebago Brewing Co.
Where: 616 Main St., Gorham; sebagobrewing.com
Popular beers: Frye’s Leap IPA, Runabout Red (amber ale)
Amenities: Indoor and outdoor seating, full menu and bar from the adjacent brewpub, kid-friendly
What else: You can order a range of cocktails and wine in the brewpub. Sebago also has restaurant locations in Gorham Village, Scarborough and Kennebunk.
Shipyard Brewing Co
Where: 86 Newbury St., Portland; shipyard.com
Popular beers: American Pale Ale, Smashed Blueberry (Scotch ale hybrid), Pumpkinhead (seasonal)
Amenities: Pizza and other pub fare, seasonal outdoor seating, kid-friendly, dogs allowed everywhere except tasting room
What else: Rotating schedule of comedy, live music and other events. Play tabletop ring toss or board games anytime. Hard seltzer and Eli’s soda in bottles are available.
SoMe Brewing Co.
Where: 1 York St., York; somebrewingco.com
Popular beers: Apostrophe IPA, Whoopie Pie stout
Amenities: Outdoor seating, kid- and dog-friendly, rotating food trucks during warmer months, spent grain soft pretzels and other bar snacks
What else: Run Club meets on Mondays, live music happens every Friday, open mics are on the first Wednesday of the month and you can always play with trivia cards, playing cards and cribbage boards. Hard cider, hard seltzer, wine and non-alcoholic options can also be ordered.
Stars & Stripes Brewing Co.
Where: 8 Varney Road, Freeport; 3 Spring St., Portland; starsstripesbrewing.com
Popular beers: Semper Fi.P.A., Platoon Pale Ale
Amenities: Outdoor deck, free popcorn, bar snacks, rotating food trucks in Freeport. Kitchen in Portland has pub style menu
What else: There’s a 10% discount available from Antonia’s Pizzeria if eating it at Freeport brewery location. Sunday brunch happens at the Portland location with bottomless mimosas. Play trivia on Thursdays in Portland. A percentage of proceeds is donated to veteran organizations.
The Run of the Mill Public House & Brewery
Where: 100 Main St., Saco; therunofthemill.net
Popular beers: Alewife Ale, Bug Lager
Amenities: Large deck with a river view, elevated pub menu, full bar, kid-friendly
What else: Play trivia on Monday nights. Live music happens on an ongoing basis.
Tributary Brewing Co.
Where: 10 Shapleigh Road, Suite A, Kittery; tributarybrewingcompany.com
Popular beers: Tributary Pale Ale, Mott the Lesser (stout)
Amenities: Outdoor deck seating in summer and fall, dogs welcome outside, kid-friendly, bring your own food
What else: You can hear live music on Saturdays and some Sundays.
Woodland Farms Brewery
Where: 306 Route 1 C, Kittery; wfbrewery.com
Popular beers: Blinky (New England IPA), Ruby Slippers (raspberry sour)
Amenities: Dog-friendly patio, kid-friendly, food pop-ups on regular basis, bring your own or receive delivery
What else: There’s a full bar featuring hard to find whiskies. Play with table-top games and vintage video game systems. Non-alcoholic beers available.
Xota Brewing
Where: 721 Main St., Waterboro; xotabrewing.com
Popular beers: Officium IPA, Xavier (smoked red ale)
Amenities: Outdoor seating, dogs allowed outside, rotating food trucks
What else: Several board games are available to use.
York Beach Beer Co.
Where: 33 Railroad Ave., York; yorkbeachbeer.co
Popular beers: Boon Lite (lager), Flannel Sombrero (Mexican lager)
Amenities: Outdoor patio, bar snacks, rotating food trucks, kid-friendly, dogs welcome on patio
What else: You can hear live music on Sundays staring in May and on Friday and Saturday as well beginning in June. Ongoing schedule of trivia night, karaoke and other events.
