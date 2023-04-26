Thank you for your recent editorial on gun control (“Our View: When getting firearms is easy, nowhere is safe,” April 19).

I am a licensed clinical professional counselor practicing in Yarmouth. I recently received communication from my office landlord that our building was being locked down. He urged tenants to turn off the lights, close the blinds and move to central areas of the suite for safety while police determined the scope of the situation involving an active shooter on the nearby highway.

In a town with a high concentration of mental health providers, a shooting in Yarmouth reminds us that, indeed, nowhere is safe while gun laws remain lax.

If your therapist’s office is locked down, where can you go for help? I was not with a client at the time, but received communication from several throughout the day worrying for my safety, knowing my office was located close to the shooting. When will we agree that we are not safe without comprehensive, sensible gun laws?

Lillian Harris

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: