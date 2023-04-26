Thank you for your recent editorial on gun control (“Our View: When getting firearms is easy, nowhere is safe,” April 19).
I am a licensed clinical professional counselor practicing in Yarmouth. I recently received communication from my office landlord that our building was being locked down. He urged tenants to turn off the lights, close the blinds and move to central areas of the suite for safety while police determined the scope of the situation involving an active shooter on the nearby highway.
In a town with a high concentration of mental health providers, a shooting in Yarmouth reminds us that, indeed, nowhere is safe while gun laws remain lax.
If your therapist’s office is locked down, where can you go for help? I was not with a client at the time, but received communication from several throughout the day worrying for my safety, knowing my office was located close to the shooting. When will we agree that we are not safe without comprehensive, sensible gun laws?
Lillian Harris
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.