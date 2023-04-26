No contract zone, no zone change

To the editor,

South Portland’s vision has been to preserve open spaces, encourage development of affordable housing, and protect the working waterfront. We recognize the need to encourage young working adults to reside here, and provide essential services.

Yard South runs counter to this vision.

California corporate developers have purchased 30 acres in the Shipyard District adjacent to 13 toxic oil and gasoline storage tanks, which degrade the air and soil quality. This area is urban fill brownfield related to ongoing commercial use. Yard South is requesting a contract zone for dense residential development. This is an official flood zone.

Pre-application identifies 18 story residential towers, 1,200 units, only 60 (5 percent) affordable, and a parking waiver.

This is not NIMBY opposition, but a plea to preserve Ferry Village from further gentrification. The current residents will be priced out, when wealthy people move in raising real estate values and taxes.

We need safe affordable housing, with open spaces and public access to attract essential workers. How will Yard South’s dense luxury residential development affect SoPo’s infrastructure, ie. schools, wastewater treatment, traffic? No contract zone, no zone change.

The Shipyard District needs to remain a commercial zone, and a working waterfront. Save Bug Light Park for public use. Protect the public boat launch. Don’t be misled. Contact city council members.

Rachael B. Coleman

South Portland

