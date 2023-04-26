FREEPORT — Thomas Roy’s two-run double Wednesday highlighted a four-run fourth inning that carried the Freeport baseball team to a 4-1 victory over Yarmouth.

Arlo Boutureira picked up the win for Freeport (2-1), and Aaron Converse recorded the save.

Graham Roux led Yarmouth (0-1) with two hits.

LISBON 20, TELSTAR 1: The Greyhounds scored 10 runs in a big third inning to down the Rebels in a Mountain Valley Conference season opener in Bethel.

Cody Osmond scattered three hits over five innings for Lisbon (1-0) while striking out 13 batters. Keegan Morrissette collected three of the Greyhounds’ 12 hits.

Will Doyle pitched into the third for Telstar (0-1) and had one of the team’s three hits. Connor Deprey and Brody Walker also had hits for the Rebels.

LEAVITT 3, MORSE 2: The Hornets prevailed over the Shipbuilders in a hard-fought contest in Turner.

Colton Taylor got the win for Leavitt (1-1), allowing four hits while striking out six. Noah Carpenter earned the save. Carpenter, Luke Gladu and Will Keach had two hits each.

Morse pitcher Gavin Baillageron did a good job keeping the Hornets off balance for five innings. The Shipbuilders fell to 1-3 with the loss.

SOFTBALL

YARMOUTH 21, FREEPORT 9 (5 INNINGS): Drea Rideout picked up the win in the circle and added three RBIs as the Clippers slugged their way past the Falcons in Freeport.

Addi Lee went 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Yarmouth (1-0), which also got a three-run single from Julia Larwill. The Clippers invoked the mercy rule by scoring 12 runs in the fifth.

Izzy George hit a double for Freeport (1-3).

