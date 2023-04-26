BRUNSWICK — The high school baseball teams on the Midcoast all reached the postseason last spring, and all have set their sights on return trips.
Here’s a look at some of the region’s teams:
Lisbon
The Greyhounds finished 19-1 last season, with their lone loss coming in the Class C title game. While they lose a few key players to graduation, the Greyhounds should once again contend in the Mountain Valley Conference and Class C as a whole.
Returning are seniors Levi Tibbetts (P, 3B), Aiden Parker (2B, P) and Jack Ramich (P, INF). Junior Jimmy Fitzsimmons (P, OF) and sophomores Cody Osmond (P, INF), Gerek Theriault (C, INF) and Jayden Camp (1B, P) also return for the Greyhounds.
Junior newcomer Chris Lavallee — along with sophomore Aiden Golino and freshmen Keeghan Morrissette, Braden Decato and Jacoby Tuplin — will add some depth.
“Going to be a combination of youth and veteran leadership this year,” said coach Randy Ridley, entering his 23rd season as head coach.
Freeport
Freeport is ready for the challenge to compete with their rivals again this spring.
“We lost two great starting pitchers to graduation, but we have very good pitching depth to replace them, “ said third-year coach Steve Shukie. “Our goal is still to compete for regional and state championships. There are some very good teams in Class B south and we are excited to compete with them.”
Returning to the Falcons are seniors Zane Aguiar (P, INF), Gus Hollen (C) and Aiden Heath (1B). Juniors Thomas Roy (SS) and Arlo Boutureira (P, INF) also return.
Newcomers Tristan Francis (OF, P) and Harry Walker (2B), along with sophomores Ben Bolduc (OH/DH) and freshman Liam Emmons (OF, P), help fill out the roster.
“It may take some time to figure out our rotation and get a set defensive lineup to go with it,” said Shukie, “but we’re excited about our hitting. We hope to be better from top to bottom in the lineup from last year.”
Mt. Ararat
The Eagles return three of their four starting pitchers, as well as their entire infield, and will look to contend in Class A North once again.
Leading the Eagles are Shea Farrell, who will be attending Wheaton College to play baseball in the fall, and Landen Chase, who will be attending Fisher College in Boston this fall to play baseball as well.
Both led the team with a .358 batting average last year and will fill the middle of the lineup. Farrell will also be the team’s No. 1 starter. When not pitching, Farrell will catch. Chase will play third and pitch. Chase was 3-1 last year as a starter.
Seniors Brady Merrill and Ryan Staples return at first base and the outfield, respectively, and provide leadership and experience.
Sophomores Ethan Berry and Andrew Clemons also return after solid freshmen seasons. Berry was 3-2 as a starter and Clemons started at shortstop.
Newcomers who could make an impact include junior Parker Lohr, sophomores Stan Spooner, Nick Creek and Dash Farrell.
Pitching and defense are strengths for the Eagles as they enter the season.
“We have three of our four starters back from last year and our entire infield is back as well,” said coach Brett Chase, entering his sixth season as head coach. “If our pitchers throw strikes and we make routine plays in the field, we should be a middle of the pack team.”
Morse
The Shipbuilders are ready to take their next step under five-year coach Niko Ruiz.
“Everyone has gotten a year to mature and grow as players, especially as hitters,” he said. “We have a roster full of guys that are hungry to compete. I think we have tasted the playoffs the last few seasons, but we’re looking for more and looking to go deep into the playoffs.”
Leading the way is senior Gavin Baillargeon, the team’s No. 1 starter and shortstop, who will attend the University of Maine to play baseball.
Returning seniors also include Caleb Sommers (1B, P), Gabe Morrison (C), Jason Bussey (OF), Wyatt Wallace Craney (INF, P) and Zach Carpenter (OF).
Juniors Cailin Gould (INF, P), Braylon Williams (INF, P), Ashford Hays (INF, C) and Jack Delano (UTL) also should play big roles.
Sophomores Oscar Nelson, Caleb Harvey and Jackson Murray add crucial depth.
“We have a good group of core players that have been in the program at the varsity level for the past couple of seasons and it just feels like they’re coming together, with the addition of a few sophomores looking to come up and contribute immediately,” noted Ruiz. “I think our strength is going to be our defense this year. We have some more experience than we’ve had, as well as we added some speed to the outfield.”
Richmond
The Bobcats return with a year of experience under their belt and will compete in Class D once again.
“We were a good young team last year,” said Ryan Gardner, who notched his 300th victory last season and is entering his 26th season in the dugout. “This year we’re looking to take another step.”
Seniors Max Viselli (OF) and Connor Vashon (1B, P) return to the diamond, along with juniors Hunter Mason (C) and Wyatt Cassidy (SS, P).
A strong sophomore class of Zander Steele (1B, P), Kenny Mecham (3B, P), Rhys Terry (SS,P), Brady Alexander (2B, P), Ben Fournier (OF), Jacob Gray (C, OF) and Gavin Grover all return for Richmond.
Newcomers this year include freshmen Fin Foster (OF, P), David Edwards (OF, P), Gavin Glencross (INF) and Braxton Fournier.
Brunswick
After making the playoffs last year, the Dragons are poised for another strong season.
With a combination of returning athletes and an influx of incoming players, the Dragons will look to improve.
Junior Noah Gaghan (1B, DH) returns to the middle lineup after leading the Dragons in most offensive categories, including hits (17) and batting average (.340).
Seniors Thomas Harvey (P, OF) and Quin McCaffrey (3B,1B) will provide offense, defense and senior leadership this spring. Harvey batted .317 last year and will be relied upon to throw some key innings.
McCaffrey, who is committed to American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts for baseball, was the team’s catcher in 2022 but tore his ACL in football this past fall and will not catch in 2023.
Sophomores Liam Scholl (P, SS, 1B) and Collin McCaffrey (SS, 2B, P) also return to the lineup.
“The two freshmen starters are now sophomores and going to be a major influence on this year’s team,” said second year coach Mike McCaffrey. “Liam could be the ace of this year’s pitching rotation with Collin penciled in as the closer. We may need him to start but in a perfect world these two sophomores start and close games out.”
Junior Anthony Cooley returns and can play both infield and outfield, but will also be behind the plate. Cooley came on at the plate late last season and figures to contribute to the lineup.
Five sophomores are first-timers on the roster, including Trevor Gerrish (CF).
“When Scholl and (Collin) McCaffrey pitch we have a chance to win,” coach McCaffrey said. “Harvey is a horse who gives us innings, but with so many games in a short amount of time, we are searching for a fourth or fifth pitcher to give us anything. If we can find a player to bridge the gap or give us one-two innings when needed, we will be good. If not, those games where our starting pitchers are required to rest could get ugly.”
