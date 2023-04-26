BRUNSWICK — The high school baseball teams on the Midcoast all reached the postseason last spring, and all have set their sights on return trips.

Here’s a look at some of the region’s teams:

Lisbon

The Greyhounds finished 19-1 last season, with their lone loss coming in the Class C title game. While they lose a few key players to graduation, the Greyhounds should once again contend in the Mountain Valley Conference and Class C as a whole.

Returning are seniors Levi Tibbetts (P, 3B), Aiden Parker (2B, P) and Jack Ramich (P, INF). Junior Jimmy Fitzsimmons (P, OF) and sophomores Cody Osmond (P, INF), Gerek Theriault (C, INF) and Jayden Camp (1B, P) also return for the Greyhounds.

Junior newcomer Chris Lavallee — along with sophomore Aiden Golino and freshmen Keeghan Morrissette, Braden Decato and Jacoby Tuplin — will add some depth.

“Going to be a combination of youth and veteran leadership this year,” said coach Randy Ridley, entering his 23rd season as head coach.





Freeport

Freeport is ready for the challenge to compete with their rivals again this spring.

“We lost two great starting pitchers to graduation, but we have very good pitching depth to replace them, “ said third-year coach Steve Shukie. “Our goal is still to compete for regional and state championships. There are some very good teams in Class B south and we are excited to compete with them.”

Returning to the Falcons are seniors Zane Aguiar (P, INF), Gus Hollen (C) and Aiden Heath (1B). Juniors Thomas Roy (SS) and Arlo Boutureira (P, INF) also return.

Newcomers Tristan Francis (OF, P) and Harry Walker (2B), along with sophomores Ben Bolduc (OH/DH) and freshman Liam Emmons (OF, P), help fill out the roster.

“It may take some time to figure out our rotation and get a set defensive lineup to go with it,” said Shukie, “but we’re excited about our hitting. We hope to be better from top to bottom in the lineup from last year.”

Mt. Ararat

The Eagles return three of their four starting pitchers, as well as their entire infield, and will look to contend in Class A North once again.

Leading the Eagles are Shea Farrell, who will be attending Wheaton College to play baseball in the fall, and Landen Chase, who will be attending Fisher College in Boston this fall to play baseball as well.

Both led the team with a .358 batting average last year and will fill the middle of the lineup. Farrell will also be the team’s No. 1 starter. When not pitching, Farrell will catch. Chase will play third and pitch. Chase was 3-1 last year as a starter.

Seniors Brady Merrill and Ryan Staples return at first base and the outfield, respectively, and provide leadership and experience.

Sophomores Ethan Berry and Andrew Clemons also return after solid freshmen seasons. Berry was 3-2 as a starter and Clemons started at shortstop.

Newcomers who could make an impact include junior Parker Lohr, sophomores Stan Spooner, Nick Creek and Dash Farrell.

Pitching and defense are strengths for the Eagles as they enter the season.

“We have three of our four starters back from last year and our entire infield is back as well,” said coach Brett Chase, entering his sixth season as head coach. “If our pitchers throw strikes and we make routine plays in the field, we should be a middle of the pack team.”