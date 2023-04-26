T

TORONTO — Yusei Kikuchi struck out eight batters over 5 2/3 innings, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping White Sox 8-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep, extending Chicago’s losing streak to seven.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left in the fourth, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (0-3). X-rays did not reveal a fracture.

Cavan Biggio pinch hit for Springer but struck out to strand two runners.

Chicago has lost 9 of 10 and 15 of 18. Things aren’t getting any easier for the White Sox, who host MLB-leading Tampa Bay in a four-game series beginning Thursday.

Kikuchi (4-0) allowed four hits, all singles, and walked one in his third straight winning start. The left-hander has pitched at least six innings in all three of those victories. He has allowed more than one earned run only once in five starts in 2023.

YANKEES 12, TWINS 6: Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBI and dodged an injury scare on his eventful 31st birthday, helping visiting New York avoid a sweep.

Gleyber Torres drove a two-run homer into the second deck in a six-run fourth inning against Kenta Maeda (0-4), who left the mound with Twins athletic trainer Nick Paparesta for the second straight start. He was tagged with a career-worst 11 hits and 10 runs.

Anthony Volpe and Anthony Rizzo each had two-run doubles in the fateful fourth for Maeda, as the lagging and injury-limited Yankees’ lineup posted season highs in hits (14) and runs (12). They totaled only eight runs over their previous five games, losing four.

Judge surprisingly tried to steal third base in the second inning after a three-run double, and he was thrown out on an awkward head-first slide as his shoulders lurched forward ahead of his arms. His right hand was jammed into the dirt underneath the weight of his body, and he jogged without stopping off the diamond and up the tunnel to the clubhouse, causing concerned looks in the dugout.

Still squeezing and flexing his wrist upon his return to the bench, Judge — who was conveniently taking a turn as the designated hitter — stayed in the game and walked in his next at-bat.

INTERLEAGUE

GUARDIANS 4, ROCKIES 1: Tanner Bibee struck out eight and allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut and Cleveland topped visiting Colorado to avoid a three-game sweep.

Bibee, a 24-year-old right-hander, was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game and became the second Cleveland pitcher in four days to win his major league debut. Logan Allen won his debut Sunday against Miami, allowing one run and striking out eight in six innings.

Bibee gave up six hits, didn’t walk a batter and threw 91 pitches. He took a shutout into the sixth before Colorado scored on Kris Bryant’s RBI single. Bibee was pulled after Ryan McMahon’s two-out single.

REDS 5, RANGERS 3: Nick Senzel hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the ninth inning, ending Cincinnati’s longest homerless draught in 32 years and giving the host Reds their first series sweep since last July.

Brad Mills’ sacrifice fly off Lucas Sims (1-0) tied the score in the ninth. Kevin Newman singled leading off the bottom half against Jonathan Hernández (0-1) and took second on shortstop Josh Smith’s throwing error.

Senzel hit a full-count slider off the yellow padding along the top of the left-field wall, ending the Reds’ streak of 79 innings without a home run since Kevin Newman’s second-inning drive against Tampa Bay on April 17. The eight games without a long ball were the most for the Reds since 1991.

BREWERS 6, TIGERS 2: Victor Caratini and rookie Joey Wiemer homered to back Freddy Peralta, leading Milwaukee over visiting Detroit to stop a three-game losing streak.

Detroit shortstop Javier Báez, who entered with a 10-game hitting streak, left in the first inning after being struck on the left hand by a 93 mph Peralta pitch. The Tigers said Báez’s hand was bruised and X-rays were negative.

