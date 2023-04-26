SCARBOROUGH – Bonnie Jean (Curry) Littlefield, 74, of Scarborough, gained her angel wings early Friday morning April 21, 2023, after several years of long-term illnesses.

Visiting hours celebrating Bonnie’s life will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Friday, April 28, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A brief service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be private. To view Bonnie’s full obituary, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous