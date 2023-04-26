GRAY – Debra Arlene Mancini, born Dec. 30, 1958 to Charles Mancini and Evelyn Berry Mancini, passed away at home, April 22, 2023, surrounded by her family after a two-year battle with cancer.

Debra grew up in Gray and was a graduate of Gray/New Gloucester class of 1977. She worked in the insurance industry for the majority of her career starting in 1985 at the Central Maine Insurance Agency. Debra had an impeccable work ethic and took great pride in being a member/mentor for the Young Agents Committee starting in 1995. Debra was a proud volunteer for the Special Olympics for several years. She moved to Florida in 2001 and worked for Geico until switching to Stahl Insurance Agency in 2021.

She was always up for a round of golf and would participate in the Tee It Up FORE a Veteran golf tournament here in Maine. Debra would lay wreaths on Veterans graves in Florida when the Wreaths Across America truck would arrive which are loaded by her Uncle Jim who works at Worcester Wreaths in Harrington.

Debra has countless friends between Maine and Florida.

She moved back to Maine from Lakeland, Fla. to be with her family during her courageous fight. A big thank you to Melissa, Randy, Nancy, Kristen, and Toda Kitty for caring for Debra.

She was predeceased by her mother, Evelyn L. Leighton (Berry) of Gray; and her big brother, Norman C. Mancini of Gray.

Debra leaves behind her son, Daniel T. Jackson Jr., his wife Shelby (Rossignol) and grandson Gus of Portland; father, Charles Mancini and Winona of Windham; her brother, Lewis Mancini and Deborah, sister, Melissa and Randy Suit, sister, Nancy and Jim Quintal all of Gray, and half-sister, Angela Mancini White of Windham, along with stepsiblings Rhonda, Andrea, Bruce, and Brian.

Debra also leaves behind her loving nieces and nephews Kristen Suit, Adam Mancini, Victor Mancini, Amanda Mancini-Fitch, Kieran Young, Cameron Quintal, and Peyton and Brady White.

Visiting hours will be held at Wilson Funeral in Gray from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday April 29. They’ll be no funeral per Debra’s request.

In lieu of flowers,

you may donate to

Maine Coast

Animal Rescue

P.O. Box 2

Lincolnville, ME 04849

Or you may sponsor a wreath from Wreaths Across America, http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

