EAST WATERBORO – George M. Osgood, 67, of East Waterboro, passed away April 15, 2023.

George was born Dec. 18, 1955, in Presque Isle to Lemuel and Elza (Hanson) Osgood. He was raised on a potato farm in Easton with his siblings Veronica Terrell, Virginia White and Walter Osgood. It was there that he developed his lifelong interests in tractors and machinery. George liked anything with a motor that he could work on.

George was a graduate of Presque Isle High School. From there he proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1978-1982. George traveled as a result of his time in the Air Force; he especially enjoyed his time living in England. He worked on military airplanes and learned machining. He left the Air Force honorably in 1982 with a degree in machining. George was employed by Corning Incorporated in Kennebunk for the last 30 years. George was a highly skilled machinist who took tremendous pride in his work and meticulously maintained his machines and tooling.

George was an excellent cook. He liked spending the day outside grilling; spatula in one hand and a cold beer in the other. George loved to share his cooking with friends and family. Good times were always had in George’s company. He had a magnetic personality and an infectious smile. He loved to reminisce with friends and always had a good joke to share, and even shared some not so good jokes. George was always there to lend a hand or help a friend. He truly had an amazing group of treasured friends.

George was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who felt at home on the open road. His happiest times were on his cherished ’93 Harley Davidson with his wife Priscilla. George took pride in keeping his vehicles immaculate, especially his motorcycle.

George is survived by his wife, Priscilla (Nichols) Osgood of East Waterboro. George is also survived by his daughter, Renee (Osgood) Gallagher and his grandchildren, Hayden Grace and Desmond George Gallagher of Dayton.

A period of visitation will be held Friday, April 28, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wishing Pond Events, 956 New County Rd., Dayton, ME 04005.

