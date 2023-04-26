PORTLAND – Richard Peter Valliere of Portland, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on April 15, 2023, surrounded by his family. Born in Saco on March 11, 1959, a son of Noel and Jeannette (Berard) Valliere, Richard graduated from Biddeford High School in 1977. Following graduation, he joined the Army and was honorably discharged in 1980 having achieved rank of Specialist E-4.

Richard attended Southern Maine Technical College from 1992-1994 where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with an Associate’s Degree in Hospitality Management. After graduating, he was employed in several different positions until he found his niche with Cunningham Security and later Protection Professionals.

Rich enjoyed traveling and connecting with people on his many excursions; his favorite place to vacation and visit was the Caribbean. He loved to be outside – hiking, birding and just enjoying nature. He spent his indoor hours researching his ancestry, watching all New England teams’ sports events, and playing cribbage with his Mom and siblings, and as they grew up, his nephews and nieces. Richard was a dearly loved “fun” uncle and very close to his nieces and nephews who especially enjoyed his Christmas “games” and loved the surprises received for correct answers!

Richard was predeceased by his parents Noel and Jeannette; and his brother John.

He is survived by a daughter, Alison and her husband, Carlos Rodrigues; his siblings Elizabeth Loranger (Donald), Carole Deschambault (Paul), Kathleen LaBelle, James Valliere (Nancy), Nancy Collette (Marc), Patricia Kennedy (Curtis), a sister-in-law, Geraldine Valliere; many nieces, nephews and “greats”; as well as his close friends Anita Sherman and Miranda Filipiak. He was a grandfather figure to Miranda’s two children, Kingsley and Corbin, who called him “Pep”.

Arrangements are being made by Cote Funeral Home in Saco and a private Celebration of Life is planned for this summer.

Donations in Richard’s memory can be made to Maine Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.

For more information, visit http://www.mmc.org/donate.