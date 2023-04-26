The Harpswell Community Garden at George J. Mitchell Field has plots available to those who wish to grow vegetables and be a part of a community of gardeners. Residents of Harpswell are given priority, but plots will be rented to non-residents, depending on availability.

All gardeners are asked to contribute at least six hours of work throughout the season beyond their own plots and pathways, such as mowing and other general upkeep or helping out in the Common Good Garden.

The community garden has a solar-powered well, water spigots throughout, a storage shed with communal tools, on-site composting and reinforced fencing to reduce the entry of foraging animals. Plot sizes available are 10 feet by 10 feet for $25 and 10 feet by 15 feet for $35.

For more information, contact [email protected] and to apply for a plot, visit the Harpswell town website.

