A Portland man who prosecutors allege stabbed his neighbor to death pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday.

Jonathan Alas, 27, faces the charge for the death of his neighbor Christopher Godin, 58, who once ran a popular burrito shop in the Old Port. He is expected to go to trial in August 2024.

Both men lived at 263 Cumberland Avenue where on Friday, Feb. 17, police found Godin dead with multiple stab wounds in the apartment building’s lobby.

A neighbor who spoke with police told officers he saw a man stabbing Godin with what looked like a kitchen knife and called 911, according to court records. The neighbor said he didn’t recognize Alas but believed the man was on drugs because “he seemed to be pretty mellow about the whole thing.”

“He turned around and looked at me, and he turned back and stabbed him (Godin) again,” the neighbor stated in a police affidavit. “Like he wasn’t in any type of shock at all.”

Police found Alas in his apartment unit upstairs with a single puncture wound in his abdomen. First responders brought him to Maine Medical Center where days later he made his first court appearance via Zoom. Superior Justice John O’Neil ordered that Alas be held without bail.

Godin was well known in Portland as the founder of Granny’s Burritos, a restaurant that for many years was synonymous with Old Port nightlife before it moved to the Portland Public Market and closed in 2017.

Friends told the Portland Press Herald in February that Godin was a kind and generous business owner.

Alas has a criminal background that includes convictions for domestic violence assault in 2018 and 2019 and for indecent conduct, aggravated assault and attempted unlawful sexual contact in 2020, according to records from the Maine Statue Bureau of Identification.

In the 2020 case, according to an affidavit filed by Westbrook police, Alas attempted to force himself on a woman at Spring Harbor Hospital, a psychiatric facility where he was sent after prison, as the two were hanging out in the community room watching a movie and talking.

He pulled the woman into his room and dropped his pants, but she was able to leave. He later entered the woman’s room, attempted to force himself on her and pulled her pants down, but a nurse walked in, according to the affidavit.

His attorney at the time said the allegations against Alas “do not illustrate the rational actions of a rational human being,” court records said.

This story will be updated.

