U.S. Sen. Angus King is teaming up with an Alaska Republican on a bill to require the U.S. Supreme Court to adopt a code of conduct.

The announcement comes amid fallout from a series of investigative reports about Justice Clarence Thomas benefiting from lavish vacations and real estate deals paid for by a wealthy conservative donor, without disclosing them to the public.

The bill, sponsored by the Maine independent and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, would require the court to develop its own code of conduct and to appoint an official to review potential conflicts of interest and public complaints, the senators said in a joint news release.

In a written statement, King said he worries that the court is losing the trust of the American people and is straying from its fundamental vision. Quoting Alexander Hamilton in the Federalist Papers, King said the court can only be successful if it has “the esteem and applause of all of the virtuous and disinterested.”

King said ethical questions and the lack of clear standards threaten to erode the public’s trust.

“A healthy democracy requires trust: trust in systems, trust in institutions, and trust in leaders. Americans deserve to have confidence that every part of their government – especially the highest court in the land – is acting in an ethical manner,” King said.

“The Supreme Court Code of Conduct Act is a commonsense step to restore and maintain faith in the high court by requiring the creation of consistent, transparent rules like the ones that apply to every other federal judge across our democracy,” he continued. “The other two branches of government already have codes of conduct, it is only reasonable the full Judiciary should as well. I appreciate Senator Murkowski’s partnership on this bipartisan effort to strengthen our institutions and protect the vision of our founders.”

Unlike other federal judges and the executive and legislative branches of government, Supreme Court justices are not explicitly bound by a code of conduct with regards to their official duties and private affairs, the senators said.

“The American public’s confidence in the Supreme Court is at an all-time-low. Americans have made clear their concerns with the transparency—or lack thereof—coming from the Supreme Court and its justices,” Murkowski said in a written statement. “It is critical the public has full faith that their institutions are functioning, including the judicial branch. The Supreme Court must demonstrate independence and fairness as they rule on the laws of the land—and any cracks in the public’s confidence will have damaging repercussions for the state of our democracy.”

The proposed bill would require the court to implement a code of conduct within one year of the bill’s enactment and publish that code on its website, so it’s available to the public.

It would also require to the court to appoint someone to investigate potential conflicts and public complaints. That official would be directed to issue an annual report to the public about the complaints, though without identifying information of people filing complaints.

And it would also authorize the court to initiate investigations of any of its members or staff who “may have engaged in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice or that violates other federal laws or codes of conduct.”

The proposal follows a series of reports published by the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica about how Thomas and his family have received hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts and vacations from conservative donor Harlan Crow without public disclosure.

ProPublica has reported that Crow purchased three properties belonging to Thomas and his Family in a transaction worth more than $100,000. The outlet also revealed how Thomas and his wife, Gini, were gifted lavish annual vacations for decades by Crow and traveled on his private mega yacht and private jet.

Like other federal judges, Supreme Court justices are required to file annual financial disclosures, including financial gifts. But legal experts are divided over whether Thomas broke those rules, since there are exemptions for hospitality from friends.

Thomas’s actions have raised questions about the court’s current ethics guidelines. Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee invited Chief Justice John Roberts to testify about those standards.

This story will be updated.

