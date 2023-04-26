The South Portland teenager whose home was raided by a regional SWAT team two weeks ago has been charged with arson, but details about the case remain scarce.

Cumberland County District Attorney Jackie Sartoris declined Wednesday afternoon to name the 16-year-old South Portland High School student who allegedly made violent threats against the community before he and his father were arrested on April 12.

In a written statement, she said the teen was facing a Class A charge for arson, the highest level of crime in Manie, “among other charges.” But prosecutors and law enforcement have not released what exactly those other charges are.

“This case is pending, and my office will therefore not be commenting on the underlying basis of the charges,” she said.

Sartoris asked the public not to perpetuate the “rumors and misinformation” her office has seen since the arrest.

“My office has received numerous emails rife with factual fabrications and an understandable lack of comprehension of juvenile proceedings,” Sartoris wrote. “While we realize that these processes are often opaque from the standpoint of the public, giving rise to rumor, I want to remind parents that the fear or anger of understandably concerned adults can inadvertently create trauma for our children.”

Advertisement

Law enforcement officials have released little information about the dramatic April 12 raid on an Elm Street home, which resulted in the seizure of a number of high-powered rifles.

A search warrant that could reveal what led investigators to raid the house was under seal Wednesday, according to a court clerk.

South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern told News Center Maine that his department learned about credible threats from a school resource officer two days before the raid. He said the arrest likely stopped a violent attack on the community.

“We recovered a lot of evidence from his home that will stop any actions that he had planned,” he said. “We want to ensure the public they are safe.”

Ahern declined to speak to the Press Herald about the case Wednesday. He said the department is limited in what it can share about the active investigation due to the defendant’s age.

An FBI spokesperson on Wednesday declined to answer questions about the bureau’s role in the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Suspect arrested Wednesday in SWAT raid was 16-year-old boy

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: