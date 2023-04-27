The Brunswick and Mt. Ararat boys tennis teams will look for repeat success in Class A North this spring, while Freeport should once again contend in B South.

Here’s a look at some of the Midcoast boys tennis teams:

Mt. Ararat

A great mix of returners and newcomers have the Eagles focused on another playoff run. Mt. Ararat enjoyed a strong run in the Class A North playoffs as the sixth seed last season, reaching the regional final.

“We had a great playoff run last year and that gave our returners some great experience,” fourth-year coach Jack Rioux said. “With no seniors, we are pretty young but look for us to improve all year. The goal is to get to the playoffs and then anything can happen.”

Top returners include juniors Tucker Week, Noah Fusco and Ethan Hanna, along with Charles Scribner, Sebastin Fiore, Noah Cook and Liam Monks.

Freshman Kai McBrady has shown promise in the early going and figures to be a key contributor.

Other key newcomers include Haven Paul, Nathan Mizner, Jack Taylor, Finn Dedek, Kai Stockford, Caleb MacDonald, Nathaniel Morris, Ryan Schultz and Ethan Munsey.

Brunswick

The Dragons finished 8-4 last season and advanced to the Class A semifinals, where they fell to state-runner up Camden Hills.

Returning singles starters include senior Michael Kenyon and junior Jacob Scrapchansky; freshman Edgar Meardon also will see singles action.

Newcomers Will Farschon and Luke Vazdauskas should give the Dragons a boost.

Edgar Meardon, Michael Kenyon and Jacob Scrapchansky also will see time at singles.

The doubles teams will be new for this year and have shown promise in the early going.

Morse

The Shipbuilders have 14 players on the squad, including three seniors, seven juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.

“We are well-balanced, with the seniors and juniors most likely to make up most of the top seven,” coach Steve Boyce said. “I expect that we will give teams a good match.”

Freeport

The Falcons finished 9-5 last season and reached the Class B South semifinals, where they lost to Yarmouth. Junior Teo Steverlynck-Horne returns at No. 1 singles while junior Owen Rusiecki will play at No. 2.

Freeport, which has a new coach in John McFadden, has been one of the top teams in Class B South in recent years, and it is poised for another strong spring. William Dunham and Ian Smith also will contribute in singles play. Jack Davis, Elliott Gailey and Colby Lewis will contribute in doubles.

