The high school girls tennis season is in full swing, and several Midcoast teams are poised to achieve success on the courts.

Here’s a look at some of the area’s girls tennis teams:

Brunswick

The Dragons are coming off two strong seasons; they won the Class A title in 2021 before falling to Kennebunk in the state final last spring.

Coco Meserve, Ellie Meserve and Sadie Levy will play singles for the Dragons. Junior Hazel Goodwin and sophomore Izzy Leitzell are back at first doubles, while Beatrice Elmore, Molly Tefft, Helen Maher and Shannon Flanagan also figure in the doubles mix.

Meserve, a junior, is one of the top players in the state. She made a deep run in the state singles tournament last season, reaching the final where she fell to Maine Central Institute’s Lidia Gomez, 6-4, 6-3.

Morse

The Shipbuilders head into the season with some returning players, albeit in new roles.

Gwen Penetski returns for her second year playing tennis and will play at No. 1 singles. “She’s cool, calm and collected and has a great mental game,” coach Elyse Dana said.

Leona Croteau will play second singles again this year after playing No. 1 doubles two years ago. Margo Cohen, another former doubles player, will be Morse’s No. 3 singles player.

The Shipbuilders are still sorting out their doubles teams, although Kim Inocando and Nastassja DeLoge have had a good preseason. Olivia Forkey, Sadie Jamison, Ema Marcova, Theona Gehan and Jessica Myers also should figure into the mix.

Freeport

The Falcons finished 6-8 last spring, losing to Greely in the B South quarterfinals.

Natalie Unfricht, a first-team all-conference selection a year ago, will play first singles. Maria McLaughlin will play in the No. 2 singles spot, while Brielle Hodgkin projects to be at third singles.

YiLin Wang returns and will be on the first doubles team, along with junior Amanda Panciocco, who comes over from softball.

Lillian Gillis, Kendra Williams and Maddie Kryzak will compete in doubles positions.

Mt. Ararat

First-year coach Ella Mahoney has 20 players out this spring, half of whom are returners.

Sophomore Lydia Branson moves from second doubles to No. 1 singles, whle Lydia Monks and Alyssa Eaves will pair up at No. 1 doubles.

The Eagles won just one match last season, but have opened the 2023 campaign with two victories.

“I am very pleased and optimistic for this season,” Mahoney said in an e-mail.

