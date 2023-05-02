BRUNSWICK – Louise K. Mills, 93, of Brunswick died on April 27, 2023 with her family by her side.

Louise was a 9th generation Mainer and proud of it. She was born Jan. 27, 1930, the daughter of Evelyn Dillingham Keene and Vernon Keene of Auburn Maine. She lived above the family funeral business and across the street from the Public library, each having a profound influence on her life.

She graduated at the top of her Edward Little class at the age of 17 with a full scholarship to Lasell College. Following college graduation, she worked for several years in the Orthopedics department of Boston Children’s Hospital. In 1952 she married the clarinetist that sat next to her in the EL band Harold G Mills. They were both only children yet understood the immense joys of family.

Harold’s Coast Guard tours took them to Portland, Maine and Jersey City, N J. Following discharge they returned to Maine where Harold joined his father as head designer Engineer at Bates Fabrics in Lewiston. They settled in Auburn where Louise tirelessly raised their two boys. She was a tremendous cook, her recipes still live on through her family. Camping became a great family hobby which brought the four of them over most of the eastern half of the US.

Textile work took them to Charlotte, N.C. and Dalton, Ga. in the 1980s. Upon retirement they bought a 32-foot Holiday Rambler and traveled to 46 of the lower 48 for more than five years. Eventually they settled in Bradenton, Fla. where they kept up their travels to family and around the world. The more then 20 years in Bradenton led to an active lifestyle and a huge community of cherished friends.

Harold passed away in 2002. Louise with her son Jeff remained an avid traveler well into her late 80s. Her favorite adventures being an African Safari and European River Cruises. She loved to read and passed that passion onto the people around her. Sitting next to her watching Jeopardy was like watching Ken Jennings coming up with all of the correct answers.

In 2019 she moved back to Maine to be closer to family, living at Coastal Landing and Avita of Brunswick. With declining health she still maintained her blunt opinions on most topics, particularly our current political circus.

﻿She is survived by her son Jeffrey of Brunswick, her son Scott and wife Celeste Moreau of Brunswick; seven grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

At her request there will be no service.

﻿To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Louise’s online memorial.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous