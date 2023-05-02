BOWDOIN – Known to all as Bob and Patti. Passed away at the age of 72 and 62. Bob and Patti lived together in Bowdoin, Maine for over 30 years in the house built by Bob’s own hands. They died on Tuesday April 18, 2023.Patti was born on June 20, 1960 in Belfast to Ernest and Pauline DeRaps. Patti was one of six siblings, Tom, Lisa, Pete, Dede, and Scott. Patti spent her whole life in Maine. As a child she lived in lighthouses with her family, her father being a lighthouse keeper. Patti graduated Hall-Dale High School in 1979. Patti was an avid scrapbooker and volunteer. She studied the Bible with her friends and family with joy and devotion. Bob was born on May 13, 1950 in Akron, Ohio to Robert and Louise Eger. Bob had one sister, Kathy Williams. Bob spent his childhood in Ohio, working jobs and joking with his sister, helping take care of the Great Danes that his mother bred. Bob graduated from Woodridge High School in 1969. That year he enlisted in the Navy and served for 13 years. Bob ran his own construction business and helped build people their dream homes.Bob and Patti married on Oct. 27, 1989. Together they raised their son, Robby, who attended Chop Point School for 13 years. They passed their strong Christian and hardworking values on to Robby. In lieu of flowers,donations to:Chop Point School

