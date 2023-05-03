GARDINER – Anthony Richard Russell, 59, known as “Tony” by most, passed on April 17, 2023 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta following courageous battles with rheumatoid arthritis, lung cancer, and pneumonia.

Tony was born on April 30, 1963 in Bennington, Vt., the son of Stanley Richard Russell. Tony spent most of his childhood in Readsboro, Vt. and graduated from Whitingham High School in 1981. He married Ilene (Farrington) in 1987 at the Jacksonville Community Church. They started and raised their family in Readsboro, Vt. Tony and his family moved to Gardiner in 2002.

Tony started working at a young age, beginning with groundskeeping at Readsboro, Vt. cemeteries. He worked at the Vermont Chair Shop while in high school, and spent some years working at Mount Snow. After graduating he worked at the Deerfield Glassine Paper Mill. Tony always loved working outside, and after the Glassine closed down he began a long career in construction. He worked as a laborer and heavy equipment operator for the Towns of Readsboro and Whitingham and as a utility worker, heavy equipment operator, and foreman for Bemis Line Construction in Jacksonville, Vt. After moving to Maine, Tony worked as a crusher operator for Crooker Construction at their facilities in Whitefield and Topsham. Tony was always a very dedicated and hard-working employee who continued working as long as his body would allow, up until a few weeks before his passing.

Tony, a devoted father and husband, enjoyed spending his free time with his family and their pets, working on improvements to the family home, and cooking. He was a fan of New England sports and enjoyed watching the Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox.

Tony was predeceased by his father, Stanley; and his sisters Debbie and Robin.

He is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Ilene; his daughter, Tanya, his son, Cody; his sisters Kim, Lisa, and Karen, his brother, Michael; as well as many aunts, uncles; nieces, and nephews.

Visiting hours for Tony will be held on Friday, June 9 at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., in Gardiner.

Tony was always very generous and In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony’s name to:

The Arthritis Foundation

1355 Peachtree St, Suite 600

Atlanta, GA 30309

Kennebec Valley

Humane Society

10 Pet Haven Lane

Augusta, ME 04330

