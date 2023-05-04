The Laureen Swanson Music for Youth Foundation is looking for Midcoast students interested in music lessons and who are hoping to take their music endeavors to the next level.

When Laureen Swanson, an avid musician, died in 1979 at the age of 22 from Leukemia, her family established a scholarship fund for youths and young adults ages 5-22 to get financial assistance with their own musical pursuits.

The program runs through the Brunswick High School band currently and is looking to expand to the choral community and junior high level. Organizers also accept individual applications from Midcoast students for financial assistance with instruction and instruments. Visit laureenswansonmusicforyouthfoundation.org for more information . Donations are welcome.

