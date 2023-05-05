Chloe Garcia was a bundle of energy right from Day One, according to her mother Ruby Cardenas. Non-stop. Go, go, go. She would bounce in her baby bouncer for hours until she fell asleep. Ruby got Chloe into T-ball softball at age 5 to help channel her energy.

Chloe was also a fighter. When her older 12-year-old sister came home from school one day crying after being bullied, Chloe, then age 10, said, “Tell me who it was. I’ll take care of it.” She was also focused; nothing could stand in her way. She played catcher on her high school softball team, for example, and one time when the batter hit a pop-up, Chloe pushed the umpire out of the way so she could catch the ball. (The umpire laughed about it.)

Learning always came easily to Chloe, fueled by her find mind and determination to excel. This Bakersfield, California native decided to become a neurosurgeon when she was in eighth grade because her maternal grandmother, a native of Mexico, had had Alzheimer’s. She got straight A’s all through school and earned valedictorian status while carrying a heavy academic load.

Chloe also demonstrated leadership ability early on, serving as president of the student government during each of her high school years.

Chloe had a clear focus when it came time to apply to college. This first-generation college student wanted a top academic school where she could play competitive softball. Her research cut the list down to two colleges: Pomona and Bowdoin. Her mother, naturally, was hoping Chloe would choose Pomona, which was 3,000 miles closer to home than Bowdoin. Ruby slyly chose her own birthday as a good day for Chloe to visit Pomona. That happened to be the same day Chloe had to make her college decision. Deep prayer and careful reflection led Chloe to choose Bowdoin, although she felt bad disappointing her mother.

We met Chloe Garcia during a football game at Bowdoin last September when she was working at the refreshment stand along with other members of the Bowdoin softball team. Since then, we’ve served as surrogate grandparents: taking her to dinner or for gelato or to the shoe store or to and from the airport. We gave Chloe and her friend Daphne the Maine experience with a visit to the Common Ground Fair in October. And we enjoyed a delightful dinner with Chloe and her mother, stepfather and grandmother a few weeks ago.

During our stay on Anna Maria Island in Florida, we drove two hours to Clermont, Florida to see Chloe and her fellow Polar Bears win two games. Incidentally, she’s currently playing third base (and sometimes catcher) for the Polar Bears, while compelling a stellar .414 batting average, second best on the team. Oh yes, once again she had to push an umpire out of the way so she could catch a pop-up. She really resonates with her coaches Ryan Sullivan and Jen Burton, calling them “super supportive people.” She says, “I’m harder on myself than they are when I make a mistake.”

Chloe has maintained her fine academic ways at Bowdoin, earning straight A’s her first semester, while pursuing her intended major in neuroscience. Not surprisingly, Chloe dreams no small dreams. She hopes to be instrumental in finding a cure for Alzheimer’s.

One might assume that someone as driven and focused as Chloe Garcia might be lacking in the social awareness department. One would be wrong. She always demonstrates real kindness and empathy. Despite her demanding workload, she’s mentoring a young girl at the Bath Middle School One time she asked if I minded picking up a cup of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee for her friend who was having a birthday. Another time, she asked if Tina and I would drive her and some friends to Topsham for a movie, since one of her other friends was celebrating a birthday. She graciously accepted our request to join the festivities.

I don’t know exactly where Chloe Garcia’s path will lead in the future. But I do know she will make a difference in the world, while lighting up the lives of the people around her And I’m glad that Tina and I have had the chance to offer a few cheers (and gelati) along the way.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future Just a Little Old columns. [email protected]

