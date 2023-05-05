TOPSHAM – A graveside service for Bonnie M. Thibeault, 76, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

