BRUNSWICK – Pauline Caron Philpott, 83, born June 5, 1939, originally of Brunswick, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford, Pa.

Pauline, the daughter of Armand and Grace (Maynard) Caron, attended St. Joseph’s Academy in Portland, and graduated in 1957. In February of 1961, Pauline married Luther (Luke) E. Philpott. She worked as a secretary at Bowdoin College then for Wright Pierce Engineers in Topsham. Her husband was in the Air Force for 21 years and they lived in Maine, Italy, Florida, Colorado, Germany, and New Jersey, where they moved upon her husband’s retirement from the service. They resided in New Jersey until 2003, when they both fully retired back to Brunswick, where they resided until her husband’s death in 2020.

Upon her husband’s passing, Pauline lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Coatesville, Pa. She later moved to Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford, Pa.

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Sharon Nation; grandson, Ryan Griffie; son-in-law, Kent; and brother Russell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Luke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish in Brunswick on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at The Old Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Blue Star Ave., Augusta at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

financial donations may be made in memory of

Pauline Philpott to:

Midcoast Humane

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011

