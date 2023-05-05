Last week, as I prepared to ride my bike from Bowdoin College to Fort Andross for a meeting, I realized how difficult it would be to travel the mile there by bike. Because of the lack of bike infrastructure, I worried for my safety, having to choose between weaving through pedestrians on the sidewalk or braving highly trafficked roads with cars zipping by at high speeds.

Downtown Brunswick lacks sufficient bike-friendly infrastructure that would increase connectivity to schools, community centers and Brunswick’s other commercial sections. Maine Street feels very walkable, and the benefits of foot traffic to local businesses are very apparent. Yet, I see the untapped potential of people arriving by bike for downtown businesses from the town, Bowdoin College, even by summer tourists. I believe that bike infrastructure improvements will help increase economic activity downtown and be beneficial for businesses.

Currently, Federal Street, which runs parallel to Maine Street, has marked shared lanes, or “sharrows,” between cars and bicycles. Maine Street south of Bowdoin College has a designated bike lane as well, but these important improvements are disconnected. The result is a patchwork of streets and lanes that make riders like yours truly feel unsafe getting to downtown businesses like Hannaford or restaurants. Compound this fact with the shortage of racks to leave your bike while you enter businesses and you are left with real barriers to bike downtown and shop.

Therefore, adding bike lanes and racks on and around Maine Street helps remove barriers for people to come downtown. While business owners in the past have objected to bike improvements on Maine Street because of the impact on parking spaces, I believe that businesses should reconsider.

The research behind cycling’s economic impacts demonstrates a clear financial upside. A 2015 University of Louisville study concluded that in urban areas, there are significant local economic benefits from transitioning towards more bike-friendly infrastructure. One way that this benefit manifests is from consumers saving money on transportation and redirecting that money back into the local community. Their research overall supports the notion that increased biking in urban areas leads to more economically prosperous neighborhoods.

I too have seen firsthand the economic benefits of increasing bike friendliness in commercial centers. I grew up in a suburban neighborhood in Seattle—a city with an influential biking culture and developing infrastructure to match it. For me, this environment meant that I could commute to school safely. On my way home every day, I would stop by local stores and buy snacks with my friends, something I would never have done if I commuted by car.

Biking could have much the same effect on Bowdoin students. Depending on where you live on campus, popular student destinations like Hannaford, Gelato Fiasco, and restaurants can be over a mile away. Such distances discourage walking but are still accessible by bike. So, connecting an already bikeable campus to Maine Street with bike lanes would increase accessibility for Bowdoin students without cars.

Lastly, let’s talk tourism. Given tourism’s tremendous impact on Maine’s economy, considering how Brunswick can best create infrastructure for visitors looking to walk or bike is essential. A 2022 literature review on cycling tourism also emphasizes the economic benefits of cycling. The article highlights how biking and walking at a destination creates a richer visitor experience because they can spend more time immersed in the businesses. Implementing better bike infrastructure not only incentivizes cyclists riding near Brunswick to stop in downtown to eat or browse but also maximizes Brunswick’s attractiveness as a town to stop and stay at rather than simply drive through.

Downtown Brunswick businesses should support additional bike infrastructure in downtown Brunswick because it’s good for business. Better infrastructure makes biking downtown safer and more attractive for Brunswick residents, Bowdoin students, and visitors.

These factors enable more people to opt to bike or walk in Brunswick rather than drive, promoting more commercial engagement.

I believe that these changes would far outweigh the impacts of potentially decreased parking spaces and other perceived impacts of increasing biking downtown. Some businesses such as Morning Glory Natural Foods and Bolos have already shown a desire to promote biking downtown by participating in Bicycle Benefits. For downtown Brunswick and biking, I believe in the oft-misquoted “Field of Dreams” line: “If you build it, they will come.”

Owen Ratliff is an environmental studies and Asian studies major at Bowdoin College.

