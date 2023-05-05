It has been a heavy few weeks for our state as we mourn the loss of fellow Mainers. It is so hard to wrap our heads around the fact that a mass shooting recently took place here, in the tight-knit community of Bowdoin. A grotesque act of violence devastated the town and left communities around our state reeling in pain and anguish. My deepest condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives and to the communities they left behind.

Through it all, I am grateful for Maine’s law enforcement response. Sheriff Joel Merry and his team of professionals truly made a difference. I was able to attend the Department of Public Safety briefing in person so that I could personally thank the officers and detectives involved. As we look for answers, it’s clear that more information will be available in the coming weeks as law enforcement conducts a thorough investigation. In the meantime, please join me in keeping the families, friends and loved ones of those who were lost in our hearts.



Many of us have been praying for the young Bowdoinham woman in critical care. This week, we all got a remarkable update. Three members of the Halsey family, a father and his two adult children, were hit by bullets and/or shrapnel while driving on I-295. Paige, age 25, was still in ICU. Though there is still a difficult road ahead, her father made the public announcement that Paige is now in stable condition.

The Halsey family shared this update through Sean, their father: “Paige, Justin and I are incredibly thankful to everyone on the scene, for their fast work and for the risks they took protecting us and clearing the area. We have all received amazing care at Maine Medical and we have taken our first steps on the road to recovery. The support from friends, neighbors and so many others has been overwhelming, with people pulling together like Maine communities do.”

Our communities come together when our neighbors are in need. You can join me in pitching in to support the Halsey family’s long-term physical and psychological care through a community fund that many of our neighbors in the region are contributing to their Go Fund Me effort at gofundme.com/f/help-bowdoinhams-shooting-survivors.

This is what Mainers do, we support one another. No matter where we stand on political issues, we all want safety in our communities. We want to be able to depend on each other in difficult times. We all want our neighbors to be healthy and happy. We all believe that Maine should be a safe place to raise our families. Please, let’s continue to do what Mainers do best and let’s take care of each other.

Sen. Eloise Vitelli represents Senate District 24, which includes all of Sagadahoc County, as well as Dresden in Lincoln County.

