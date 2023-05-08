RICHMOND — Izzy Stewart had a double, three singles and three RBIs to pace Richmond to the 17-4 win over Valley in softball action Monday.

Lila Viselli added three singles and two RBIs for Richmond (6-2) while Jayden Brilliant had a home run.

Valley falls to 4-1.

YORK 6, MORSE 0: McKayla Kortes pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Wildcats (7-1) defeated Morse (5-3) at York.

The Wildcats took the lead with a two-run fourth inning on a two-run single from Emily Estes. Carlie Welch and Ella Hickey added RBI hits in a three-run fifth.

Ella Moon had a single and double for York.

Cam Johnson of Morse struck out seven.

MT. ABRAM 13, LISBON 3: Abi Wilcox had a single and a triple in the Roadrunners (2-4) six inning victory against the Greyhounds (2-1).

Savannah Davis and Sakari Savage doubled in the victory while Eva Spear haf four singles. Adrianna Stinchfield picked up the win in the circle.

Ava Kottman had a triple and two singles in the losing effort. Amelia Harvey took the loss.

BASEBALL

EDWARD LITTLE 9, BRUNSWICK 5: Drew Smith had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI as the Red Eddies (3-4) beat the Dragons (2-4) in Auburn.

Brady Vincent had three hits three RBI. Gavin Levesque drove in two runs.

Vincent struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Trevor Gerrish had a pair of RBI for Brunswick.

FRYEBURG 8, FREEPORT 7: Edgar Real scored Alexis Castillo on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to give the Raiders (5-4) a walk-off win over the Falcons (5-4) in Fryeburg.

Real and Alex Allain contributed two RBI for Fryeburg, and Ethan Lord and Bryce Richardson each managed a triple. David Kim got the final two outs in the top of the seventh to earn the win.

Aaron Converse and Will Maneikis tallied multiple hits for Freeport. Tristan Francis saddled the loss.

