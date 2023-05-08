Police are searching for a missing Standish woman after her car was found abandoned in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

Scarborough police found 56-year-old Patricia Hildreth’s car near a boat ramp on the end of Winnocks Neck Road shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tried to contact Hildreth at her house on Oak Ridge Road, but no one was home. Hildreth’s children told deputies that they are worried and that it was out of character for their mother to disappear.

Cumberland County, Scarborough Police, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Marine Patrol are coordinating a search for Hildreth.

Law enforcement asks that anyone who has information about Hildreth’s possible whereabouts call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-893-2810 or the Scarborough Police Department at 207-883-6361.

