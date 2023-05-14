The fish ladder at the Brunswick hydroelectric dam reopened Friday after a debris jam forced its closure for nearly two weeks.

The jam formed after an April 29 rainstorm dumped up to 6 inches of rain on the region. State regulations require the ladder be opened each year on May 1 for migratory fish like alewives, blueback herring, American shad, sea lamprey and the endangered Atlantic salmon that use the staircase-like structure to access spawning grounds up the Androscoggin River.

A spokesperson for Brookfield Renewable, which operates the dam, said the company had to wait a week for water levels to recede so workers could safely remove the debris by hand. Overhead powerlines prevented the use of a crane.

The Friends of Merrymeeting Bay — which has advocated for the ladder’s removal, claiming a fish elevator would be more effective — filed a complaint with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission about the ladder’s delayed opening due to the jam.

The ladder stays open each year through Oct. 31.

