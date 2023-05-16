PHIPPSBURG – Jacqueline Marie Boissoneault died peacefully at her home, on May 4, 2023.

She was born Oct. 1, 1947 in Lawrence, Mass., a daughter to Gerald and Beatrice Alliette. Jacqueline graduated from Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill, Mass. with an associate’s degree in accounting.

She worked for the Andover branch of the IRS, retiring after 25 years. Later in her life, Jacqueline moved to Phippsburg where she met her husband, George Boissonneault. She was a dedicated member of the Bath Elks 934, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 21, Bath.

She was predeceased by her mother, Beatrice Alliette; a sister, Donna McDonough, a brother, Gerald “Big Boy” Alliette; and her son, Robert Webster, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, George Boissonneault of Phippsburg; her sister, June Pinet of Salem, N.H.; a son, Jeremy Webster of Manchester, N.H., a daughter, Tina McLaughlin of Phippsburg, two stepdaughters, Tracy Martocchio, Lawrence, Mass., and Angel Starkey of Ohio.

Per Jacqueline’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

